Boone County shows increases in population, diversity and density per square mile from 2010 in the 2020 U.S. Census data.
As the county grew, it became more diverse. The percentage of the population that is white declined by 6.6%, while the multiracial percentage grew by 4.5% since 2010.
This trend mirrors the national trend as counties across the nation are seeing striking increases in multiracial populations — those who have mixed ancestry of two or more races — leading to a drop in the share of the population represented by white people.
In 2010, the national multiracial population was measured at 9 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2020 data shows there are now 33.8 million people, which is an increase of 276%.
Similarly, the national population represented by white people declined by 8.6% since 2010.
"It seems like there were more opportunities to put in secondary answers that were hand written in for race, and more of those were coded this time than previously before," said Cory Mihalik, a statistical research consultant with the Missouri Census Data Center.
The increase in the multiracial population could not naturally occur without some sort of change in the questions or the counting, which the Bureau has acknowledged, he said.
"Since this is a very early release, I don't know that they (U.S. Census Bureau) have a way to quantify what is a real change and what is a change in questions and also just the change in how people view themselves," Mihalik said.
"By and large, statewide and nationwide, what we're seeing is growth in cities and suburbs and decreases in rural areas," he said.
The data released from the 2020 U.S. Census shows that in Boone County, the total population rose 12.9% in the past 10 years:
- 2020 total population: 183,610.
- 2010 total population: 162,642.
The total persons per square mile in the county rose from 237.3 people in 2010 to 267.8 people in 2020.
The Hispanic population in Boone County also rose by 3,157, growing from 3% to 4.4%.
The Black population in Boone County rose by 2,989, growing from 9.3% to 9.9%.
The Asian population in Boone County rose by 1,676, growing from 3.8% to 4.3%.
The multiracial population in Boone County rose by 8,800, growing from 2.8% to 7.3%.
The Native American population in Boone County fell from 0.4% in 2010 to 0.3%.
While the white population in Boone County did increase by 5,334, the percentage of the community they represent fell from 82.8% to 76.2%.
More comprehensive data from the 2020 U.S. Census will be available at a later date.
This data was provided by the Missouri Census Data Center.