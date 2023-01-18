Missouri's deer harvest count reached nearly 300,000 for the 2022-23 hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation wrote in a news release Tuesday.
The state's hunting season rounded out Sunday with a preliminary total deer harvest of 299,721, according to the release. This count is slightly higher than preliminary totals of previous years, with the 2021-22 season yielding a deer harvest of 293,670. The 2020-21 season yielded 296,516.
For the fifth year in a row, Franklin County was the top harvest county with a total of 6,471 deer. Callaway County and Jefferson County followed with 5,438 and 4,966 deer, respectively. Boone County's total was 3,653.
The archery deer season closed with a total of 56,525 deer killed. The 2021-22 season yielded a deer harvest of 60,834, and the 2020-21 season yielded 67,180.
Statewide, hunters harvested 143,815 antlered bucks, 26,750 button bucks and 124,578 does in the most recent season.
2020 applicants for no-cost and reduced-cost landowner permits will receive an email from the Conservation Department explaining how to receive a permit. This may apply to both resident and nonresident landowners with deer and turkey permits.
The update comes after a 2020 change in qualifications for no- and reduced-cost landowner hunting permits. The qualifying minimum acreage was raised from five to 20 contiguous acres for resident landowners.
Also in 2020, the Conservation Department began offering reduced-cost permits to nonresident landowners with 75 acres or more of contiguous land.
More than 90% of Missouri land is privately owned and “many landowners play a key role in maintaining healthy deer and turkey numbers by providing essential habitat,” according to the Conservation Department. It offers no- and reduced-cost deer and turkey permits to qualifying landowners as an act of appreciation.