Missouri's deer harvest count reached nearly 300,000 for the 2022-23 hunting season, the Missouri Department of Conservation wrote in a news release Tuesday.

The state's hunting season rounded out Sunday with a preliminary total deer harvest of 299,721, according to the release. This count is slightly higher than preliminary totals of previous years, with the 2021-22 season yielding a deer harvest of 293,670. The 2020-21 season yielded 296,516.

  • Assistant City Editor, spring 2023. Reach me at kristinkuchno@mail.missouri.edu.

