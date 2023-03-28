A $3 million award will go to affordable housing with supportive services and community resource center space at Kinney Point in north-central Columbia. The Columbia Housing Authority announced the award from the Missouri Department of Economic Development on Monday.

Kinney Point, at Garth Avenue and Sexton Road, is the site of the planned housing. The award will be used in relation to adjoining property, at 7 E. Sexton Road, that was recently purchased by the housing authority.

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023. Studying journalism with an emphasis on reporting and writing, copy editing and investigation. Reach me at ameliahurley@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

