Three men facing murder charges in three separate cases appeared in the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County virtually Friday.
Marlin Cortez Johnson, 24, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Joseph Hecht in downtown Columbia on July 25. Johnson also faces charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Hecht, 38, was from Sturgeon.
Johnson's attorney was not present for Friday afternoon's hearing. From the Boone County Jail, Johnson told Judge Hasbrouck Jacobs that he "didn't even know" he had court Friday.
Jacobs continued the case and rescheduled it for later this month.
Rickey Murry, 48, who was arrested after the fatal shooting of a man near Douglass Park on August 25 also appeared via Zoom on Friday afternoon.
The victim, Corey Jordan, was 51.
Murry faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Columbia Police said Murry shot Corey Jordan after they had a dispute over money during a game of dice.
Investigators spoke with a witness who claimed to have spoken with Murry after the shooting and that the suspect admitted to shooting Jordan. Murry's attorney, David Kirshner, entered a formal plea of not guilty.
The third man facing murder charges was Cameron White who the state alleges shot and killed a 13-year-old Oct. 19, 2019. White, who was 19 at the time, later told someone that he and the victim were playing with a handgun, according to the probable cause statement.
The victim, Dajion Harris, was a student at Oakland Middle School.
Thomas Peterson, speaking on behalf of White, requested that the case be scheduled for trial. Peterson told Jacobs he would like the case to be scheduled soon because White has been in the Boone County Jail for more than a year.
Jacobs granted the request and told the defendant: "We will get you a trial date, Mr. White."
White thanked the judge before the next inmate was called to stand before the video feed from the jail.
None of the three cases had trial dates as of Friday afternoon.