Thirty-one dogs were found living in poor conditions after the Central Missouri Humane Society responded to a hoarding case outside city limits in Boone County.

The society rescued the animals after being notified that the owner of a single home passed away, according to their Tuesday news release. 

They were taken back to the society Monday and treated for medical attention immediately, according to Michelle Casey, associate director for the Central Missouri Humane Society

The dogs rescued ranged in age from six months to 12 years. “They are all small breeds, mostly Chihuahuas and Pekingese,” said Casey.

The shelter is looking to put the dogs in foster care until they are ready for adoption. The dogs are “very under socialized,” according to Casey. She estimates that the dogs will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks once their social behavior improves.

The Humane Society is responding to another hoarding case Wednesday. They are “scheduled to take in a minimum of 15 cats,” the news release said.

“The dogs and cats from each case will all receive medical attention, and be spayed and neutered and vaccinated prior to adoption,” according to Tuesday's statement. 

Individuals who are interested in donating or fostering should call, or visit their website.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.