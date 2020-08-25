Thirty-one dogs were found living in poor conditions after the Central Missouri Humane Society responded to a hoarding case outside city limits in Boone County.
The society rescued the animals after being notified that the owner of a single home passed away, according to their Tuesday news release.
They were taken back to the society Monday and treated for medical attention immediately, according to Michelle Casey, associate director for the Central Missouri Humane Society
The dogs rescued ranged in age from six months to 12 years. “They are all small breeds, mostly Chihuahuas and Pekingese,” said Casey.
The shelter is looking to put the dogs in foster care until they are ready for adoption. The dogs are “very under socialized,” according to Casey. She estimates that the dogs will be available for adoption in a couple of weeks once their social behavior improves.
The Humane Society is responding to another hoarding case Wednesday. They are “scheduled to take in a minimum of 15 cats,” the news release said.
“The dogs and cats from each case will all receive medical attention, and be spayed and neutered and vaccinated prior to adoption,” according to Tuesday's statement.
Individuals who are interested in donating or fostering should call, or visit their website.