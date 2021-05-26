A 38-year-old white male was killed after being shot by two Columbia Police officers Wednesday afternoon at the Petro Mart gas station at Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street, according to Police Chief Geoff Jones at a Wednesday news conference.
The victim was identified as James Sears, III, of Columbia, according to a CPD news release sent Wednesday night.
Sears was being investigated by CPD for narcotics distribution and there was an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation with a caution that he was known to have been armed and dangerous, according to the news release.
A cursory review of video footage showed Sears drew a firearm on the officers, and the two officers fired their guns after he failed to comply with verbal commands, according to the news release. The two officers are members of the Street Crimes Unit, Jones said at the news conference.
Sears sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital despite aid administered by the officers and EMS on scene, according to the news release.
The victim’s next of kin have been notified, according to the news release.
The shooting took place around 2:41 p.m., according to officers at the scene. Boone County Joint Communications sent out a notice that the street was closed around 2:44 p.m.
Following the shooting, over 15 police vehicles surrounded the gas station and were joined by an ambulance and fire truck. The ambulance left the scene shortly after the shooting occurred with lights on and sirens blaring.
The Petro Mart and the Phillips 66 gas station at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street were marked off by police tape.
Multiple civilians were stuck sitting in their vehicles at the gas pumps for hours after the shooting.
Several buses were lined up along Stadium Boulevard, blocking off that entrance to the station. Police initially blocked off the entire section of Ash Street between Stadium Boulevard and Heather Lane but later shrunk their barricade to only block the Ash Street entrance to the gas station.
The case is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control and CPD’s Internal Affairs Unit, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.