A 38-year-old white male was shot and killed in an incident with two Columbia Police officers Wednesday afternoon at the Petro Mart gas station at Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street, according to Police Chief Geoff Jones at a Wednesday news conference.
There was an active felony warrant out on the victim for a probation violation related to drug sales. The victim was armed, according to Jones, and the two officers are members of the Street Crimes Unit.
Jones declined to say how many shots were fired and by whom and whether it was a state or federal probation violation.
The victim’s next of kin have not yet been notified, according to Jones.
The shooting took place around 2:41 p.m., according to officers at the scene. Boone County Joint Communications sent out a notice that the street was closed around 2:44 p.m.
Following the shooting, over 15 police vehicles surrounded the gas station and were joined by an ambulance and fire truck. The ambulance left the scene shortly after the shooting occurred with lights on and sirens blaring.
The Petro Mart and the Phillips 66 gas station at the corner of Stadium Boulevard and Ash Street were marked off by police tape.
Multiple civilians were stuck sitting in their vehicles at the gas pumps for hours after the shooting.
Several buses were lined up along Stadium Boulevard, blocking off that entrance to the station. Police initially blocked off the entire section of Ash Street between Stadium Boulevard and Heather Lane but later shrunk their barricade to only block the Ash Street entrance to the gas station.
Jones said there will be two investigations. One investigation by CPD’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.