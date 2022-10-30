Background: Luetkemeyer is the incumbent representative for Missouri’s 3rd Congressional District. He was elected to Congress in 2008 after several years as a state representative in the Missouri legislature. Throughout his years in Congress, he has served on the House Financial Services Committee, the House Committee on Small Business and the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Luetkemeyer is married and has three children.
Bethany Mann
Residence: Brentwood
Age: 39
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Technology specialist; involved in research, development and education for agriculture, food and beverage, energy and more.
Education: Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from University of Illinois.
Background: Throughout her career, Mann has worked as a technology specialist with a focus on research and regulatory compliance in industries such as agriculture and energy. She has served on the executive boards of the Near-Infrared Spectroscopy Consortium and the Kansas Laboratory Education Association.
Mann is married with children and is expecting another child in February 2023.