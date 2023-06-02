44 Stone Public House is closing its doors on July 1 because its lease was not renewed, according to a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.
The English-inspired gastropub has operated for 12 years at their 3910 Peachtree Drive location.
The sister restaurant, 44 Canteen, will continue to operate as normal in its downtown location. Owners had already announced plans to open 44 Tavern in late July, a new venture located near Midway.
A Facebook announcement from 44 Stone Public House expressed bittersweet emotions about leaving. Owner and Executive Chef Mark Sulltrop has shown gratitude for the community support they have received.
"The restaurant is doing as well as ever," the post said. "44 Stone absolutely intended to stay at the original establishment but cannot, despite Sulltrop's 'heartfelt desire to remain.'"
Efforts to reach the building's owners were unsuccessful.
44 Stone's Facebook announcement explained that some of the staff will be able to continue their work at the group's other locations.
General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023
Studying investigative and arts journalism
Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700
Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
