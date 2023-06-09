Property owner George Pfenenger is offering his version of lease negotiations that will result in 44 Stone Public House leaving its location on July 1. 

In an email to the Missourian, Pfenenger said the lease situation differed from the presentation given by 44 Stone's announcement on Facebook two weeks ago. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.