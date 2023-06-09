Property owner George Pfenenger is offering his version of lease negotiations that will result in 44 Stone Public House leaving its location on July 1.
In an email to the Missourian, Pfenenger said the lease situation differed from the presentation given by 44 Stone's announcement on Facebook two weeks ago.
The restaurant has operated at its Peachtree Drive location for 12 years.
The Facebook post stated that "44 Stone absolutely intended to stay at the original establishment but cannot," despite owner and executive chef Mark Sulltrop's "heartfelt desire to remain."
Pfenenger labeled that post "untruthful," and said Sulltrop was seeking short term extensions of the lease.
Pfenenger gave the following account of the lease negotiations with Sulltrop since last fall.
The restaurant was on a lease from Feb. 1, 2018, to Jan. 31 this year, with a provision to renew for a five-year term.
Sulltrop declined the five-year renewal option in November 2022, instead requesting a six-month extension to June 30, 2023.
Pfenenger, and Peachtree Commercial Properties, accepted this modification and that extension was signed on Dec. 14, 2022.
In February, Sulltrop requested another extension until July 1, 2024. Meanwhile, the owners of Sophia's contacted Pfenenger with an inquiry about available spaces.
Sophia's is set to lose its lease at the end of the year. Negotiations began as Sophia's expressed interest in a long-term lease, Pfenenger said.
With multiple offers on the table, Pfenenger evaluated his options and eventually took Sophia's offer, as it committed to a five-year lease with a five-year renewal option.
Sulltrop is expected to open a new establishment, 44 Tavern, near Midway in July. When contacted Friday, Sulltrop said he had nothing to add and is still looking for locations for 44 Stone.