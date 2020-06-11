The city of Columbia announced Thursday that the Fire in the Sky event July 4 will only have a firework show.

Normally, the ceremony would have activities, food and a huge gathering. This summer, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city wants to preserve the safety of its citizens, a city press release said.

To help people see the firework display while staying at their homes, the location has been changed to Cosmo-Bethel Park.

The park’s elevation, space for the fireworks and distance from city buildings and state highways will prevent any type of issues from the display, the city said.

Last year, Fire in the Sky was held at Flat Branch Park downtown. The Cosmo-Bethel Park location will help the fireworks reach 300 to 600 feet of height, increasing visibility to many homes in Columbia, according to the release.

The city asks people not to assemble in large groups and maintain social distance while watching the show.

The Fourth of July Fire in the Sky event will start at 9:15 p.m.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Summer 2020 Reporter, majoring in International Photojournalism. Reach at mpsbb7@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.