Boone County is notifying 54,000 residents that their property assessments increased by an average of 8%.
In a news release, Boone County Assessor Kenny Mohr said 3,700 of the increases were the result of new additions. The rest were a result of the 2023 equalization effort, a process based on the analysis of the housing market required by Missouri law.
The 2023 equalization effort indicated that the housing market remains hot, Mohr said in a phone interview.
“What we have seen in the real estate market ... is simply unheard of,” Mohr said. That has pushed assessments higher as assessors try to keep up with the real estate market, he said.
Mohr said the results from the 2023 equalization effort are very similar to the 2021 results.
These assessments will be used by elected authorities for schools, libraries, fire, and city councils to set tax rates for property taxes that must be paid by Dec. 31.
Inquiries should include the applicant’s name, phone number and a parcel identification number.
If that is not satisfactory, owners can schedule an informal hearing prior to July 10. Audited income and expense statements for investments properties are expected to be presented at this hearing. No appeals will be considered after July 10.
If there are still disagreements on the evaluation, property owners must file a formal appeal with the Boone County Board of Equalization.
All formal appeals to that board must be filed in writing with the Boone County Clerk and received or postmarked before July 10. Evidence, such as a home sale, must be provided to support the claim of lower valuation.
One final appeal to the State Tax Commission is allowed after appearing before the Boone County Board of Equalization. A hearing can be scheduled by filing the proper forms with the State Tax Commission by Sept. 30 or 30 days after the board’s decision.
A private appraisal is expected to be provided by the property owner at the tax commission hearing.