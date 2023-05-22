Boone County is notifying 54,000 residents that their property assessments increased by an average of 8%.

In a news release, Boone County Assessor Kenny Mohr said 3,700 of the increases were the result of new additions. The rest were a result of the 2023 equalization effort, a process based on the analysis of the housing market required by Missouri law.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.