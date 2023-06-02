A 6-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries suffered in a Wednesday head-on car crash, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.

The child is the third death stemming from the crash, which happened around 6:19 a.m. Wednesday on East New Haven Road in Boone County.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.