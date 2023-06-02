A 6-year-old boy has died as a result of injuries suffered in a Wednesday head-on car crash, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said.
The child is the third death stemming from the crash, which happened around 6:19 a.m. Wednesday on East New Haven Road in Boone County.
The child victim was in the back seat of Drupp's vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a Friday Facebook post. One other child was hospitalized and their condition has not been released.
The child who died was in a booster seat with a fastened seatbelt, the sheriff's office said.