MU has received an $8 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to expand swine research.
Randall Prather, director of the National Swine Resource and Research Center at MU, and his team of researchers have been conducting research with genetically modified pigs to study diseases that affect humans.
Prather's work involves studying early embryo development and genetic engineering. His research team introduces the same mutations that occur in humans so treatments and therapies can be developed for these illnesses.
The swine research center has made over 90 genetic modifications in pigs to study diseases, including cystic fibrosis and spinal muscular atrophy.
Prather and his team have also genetically modified a pig that is approved for human consumption for those who suffer from a red meat allergy. Prather invented the technology for this development that is now owned by MU.
The grant will double the space needed for pigs to help meet the increased demand for research animals around the country, Prather said. Construction won't start until at least February 2024.