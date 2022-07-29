A 36-year-old man was detained on Friday in relation to $80,000 worth of tools and equipment being stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site off of Interstate 70 on June 1.
The investigation has led to several stolen items being located and recovered at several locations within Cooper and Howard counties. The items have been returned to their owners.
The suspects involved have been identified and formal charges have been brought against the two suspects by the Cooper County Prosecuting Attorney.
One of the suspects that has been brought into custody faces charges of stealing $25,000 and stealing a motor vehicle.
The Cooper County Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate the second suspect involved in the burglary.