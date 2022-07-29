A 36-year-old man was detained on Friday in relation to $80,000 worth of tools and equipment being stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site off of Interstate 70 on June 1.

The investigation has led to several stolen items being located and recovered at several locations within Cooper and Howard counties. The items have been returned to their owners.

  General assignment reporter 2022. Journalism major and History minor at MU.

  Assistant City Editor for Summer 2022. Former City-County Government reporter. Studying print journalism and political science at MU.

