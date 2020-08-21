Boone County for the second day in a row set a record Friday for the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 detected in a single day.
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 81 new cases in the county Friday. That broke the record of 64 set Thursday.
Forty-two of the 81 new cases were among people in the 20 to 24 age range. Altogether, there have been 490 cases in that group.
The total number of positive cases now stands at 1,845, according to the city's COVID-19 information hub. Of those, 311 remained active Friday.
The city reported there were 31 patients in local hospitals, of which nine are Boone County residents. There were 11 patients in intensive care units and five on ventilators.
This increase in cases among those 20 to 24 was expected as college students return to town, the Health Department said in a news release, but it cautioned that the student population has always been factored into the county's population totals.
"We know there are many people in our Boone County community who are concerned about the increases among the 20-24 age group, particularly regarding how this increase in cases may contribute to operation(al) decisions made by our local elementary and secondary schools," the news release said.
"PHHS does not differentiate between students and non-students in our data reporting. This is done not only to protect the privacy of individuals, but also to accurately reflect the role of all community members in slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus."
Assistant Health Director Scott Clardy said that, "while we welcome the students back to our community, we urge them, as well as all of our community members, to continue to follow all safety guidelines including social distancing and mask wearing. We must come together and redouble our efforts to control the spread of COVID-19."
The Health Department also noted the biggest rate of increase in cases was between Aug. 12 and Wednesday was in the 40 to 44 age group, which saw a 22% increase. Those between 30 to 34 also saw a 19% increase during that time span.
PHHS will continue to monitor the age distribution of new cases to better understand the spread of virus in the community.
The Health Department said the large increase in cases could delay case investigations and contact tracing. We urge all people who test positive or learn that they were a close contact to begin their isolation and quarantine period immediately.