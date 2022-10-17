For six years, Missy Belshe has participated in Columbia's suicide prevention walk.
But this year was different for her.
Nick Belshe, her son, took his own life seven weeks ago.
"You kind of feel alone," she said. "So it's comforting just to be around people who have been through it."
The eighth annual Out of the Darkness walk took place among the fall foliage at Stephens Lake Park on Sunday. The walk began after an opening ceremony which included different ceremonies to honor those in the community who have been impacted by suicide.
Beth Hendren, co-chair and board member for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), said that they have been planning this walk since February. After Hendren lost her teenage son to suicide in 2014, she attended her first walk.
Hendren said that she was in a dark place when she lost her son and that those around her did not understand what she was going through. She said the walk helped her cope with her feelings of being alone in her struggle.
"There was no judgment. There was no darkness," she said. "For the first time, I saw the light, and it brought me out of the darkness."
The event was put together by the Missouri chapter of AFSP. The national AFSP's goal is to reduce the suicide rate in the nation by 20% by 2025, according to a speech made during the opening ceremony.
Half of the donations from the raffle at the walk go towards the national foundation and funds research about suicide prevention. The other half goes towards local programs, such as the Gizmo program started in local elementary schools to talk about mental health at a young age.
Members of the community wore different colors of beads around their necks on Sunday to represent different ways in which suicide affected them.
Lauren Nixon spoke at the bead ceremony and wore green beads among other colors.
"I think it is great that there's a big community here to support those who struggle," Nixon said. "A lot of times, we forget there is that support."
After the bead ceremony, members of the community were encouraged to pour different colored sand into a fish tank. Upon the completion of the walk, people could take a cup of the sand home. The sand is a symbol of how the community comes together and supports each other.
"Everyone is affected by suicide, and it's ok to talk about it," Hendren said.
After the sand ceremony, the main speaker read out the names of some of those who have committed suicide in Missouri this year.
Among those honored was Nick Belshe.
Missy Belshe said that Nick was someone who did things for others all the time. Over 100 people supported the Belshe family in black t-shirts with the words "we walk for Nick" on them.
"Nick would like everyone to know, to treat others with kindness, no matter who you are," she said.
Barbara Beasley volunteered at the sand table for this year's event. She said that she chooses to volunteer every year because she has lost too many people to suicide. She said she wants to help however she can. She mentioned the new phone number for the AFSP hotline.
"All you have to do is call, " she said. "We'll talk to you all night."
Belshe said that though the loss of her son is still fresh, it was comforting to know that Nick touched the lives of so many people, and to see now how the community is supportive.
"I think all of these people are here to do good for others," she said. "So it's a ripple effect."
If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the AFSP suicide hotline at 800-273-8255.