Despite the heat, a group walks along the boardwalk

A group walks along the boardwalk and down to the cave opening at Devil's Icebox on July 5, 2018, at Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. Devil's Icebox Trail is one of 10 trails the Missourian recommends its readers check out during quarantine. 

 Abigail Young/Missourian

1. Grindstone Nature Trail

This 5.2 mile, dirt, dog-friendly trail allows visitors to explore the Grindstone Nature Area, featuring upland woods, prairies and creeks.  

Where: 2011 Old 63 S. 

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

2. Bear Creek Trail

This 4.8 mile, limestone, dog-friendly trail links the Columbia Cosmopolitan Recreation Area with Albert-Oakland Park. It follows the natural drainage system of Bear Creek. 

Where: 3201 N. Creasy Springs Rd. 

When: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3. Capen Nature Trail

While this dirt trail is just 0.2 miles long, it connects walkers to Capen Park, a 31.9 acre facility that includes scenic overlooks and bluffs, as well as a connection to the Hinkson Creek Trail.

Where: 1600 Capen Park Dr.

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

4. Devil's Icebox Trail

The trail features a boardwalk and views of Devil's Icebox Cave. A part of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, it is still open, but only to one-way foot traffic. The park's special-use area, office and playgrounds are all closed through at least May 3. 

Where: 5901 S. Highway 163

When: Sunrise to sunset

5. MKT Nature and Fitness Trail

This 8.9 mile, limestone trail has six trailheads and connectors. Built on the railbed of the old MKT railroad, it begins at Flat Branch Park and connects with the Katy Trail State Park. 

Where: Multiple entrances, but the primary is 501 S. Providence Road

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

6. Forum Nature Area

This 1.8 mile, limestone path is a trailhead for the MKT Trail. It features over 100 acres to peruse via loop gravel trails, but it does not allow bikes. 

Where: 2701 Forum Blvd. 

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

7. County House Trail

This 2-mile, concrete path has a limestone side path and extends from Stadium Boulevard at College Park Drive to the MKT Trail at Twin Lakes Recreation Area. It is both bike and dog friendly. 

Where: 2500 Chapel Hill Road

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

8. Gans Creek Wild Area Trail

This 7.7-mile, loop trail is part of the 750-acre Gans Creek Wild Area features, streams, creeks high bluffs and plenty of scenic overlooks.  It's especially beautiful in the spring when wildflowers are in full bloom. 

Where: 3350 Gans Creek Road

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

9. Cosmo-Bethel Lake Park Trail

This 0.46 mile, concrete trail encircles Bethel fishing lake. It's a good place to get walking or running and is easy for the whole family to use. 

Where: 4500 Bethel St.

When: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

