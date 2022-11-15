Hunters across Missouri killed 93,355 deer over the opening weekend of the November portion of firearm deer season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation.
This is a slight increase from Missouri’s opening weekend last year, when hunters harvested 89,939 deer.
The November firearm deer season takes place from Nov. 12 to Nov. 22, while the late youth firearm portion takes place from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, for hunters ages 6 through 15.
Of the 93,355 harvested deer, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and 30,838 were does, the department reported.
Hunters in Franklin, Texas and Callaway counties harvested the most deer in Missouri over the weekend with a combined total of 5,431 deer.
There are many ways deer hunters can prioritize safety, said Maddie Est, a media specialist for the department’s central and northeast regions. Est recommended that all hunters review the state department of conservation’s safety guidelines, never point a firearm at other people, use a harness while in tree stands and wear neon orange while on the hunt.
Deer hunters using firearms in Missouri must abide by the department’s deer harvesting limitations:
- “Only one deer (of either sex) may be taken during the early youth portion. If you have more than one permit, you must use them in another portion.
- Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season (all portions combined).
- You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
- Each county limits the number of antlerless deer hunting permits you can fill during the entire firearms season.”
Additionally, the conservation department enforces rules regarding allowed and prohibited hunting weapons and methods. A list of prohibited hunting methods is available on the department website.