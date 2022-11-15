Hunters across Missouri killed 93,355 deer over the opening weekend of the November portion of firearm deer season, according to preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation.

This is a slight increase from Missouri’s opening weekend last year, when hunters harvested 89,939 deer.

  • K-12 & Youth reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism and political science. Reach me at katie.taranto@mail.missouri.edu.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

