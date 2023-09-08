Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals can now access mental health support through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline videophone using American Sign Language. This latest expansion was formally announced at an event Friday celebrating the lifeline's one-year anniversary at Peace Park in Columbia.

"There are just so many layers of accessibility struggles that the Deaf community has gone through ... We have barriers on top of barriers," signed Sol Romero, videophone crisis lines operations manager for DeafLEAD. "With this work, we are starting to break those down, and that's why I said this is making history. It really is. It truly is historical."

