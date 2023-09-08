Hunter McGrath draws flowers with chalk on the pavement Thursday, at Peace Park in Columbia. McGrath’s former boss recommended she participate at the 988 Lifeline event. “I think it is important to know where to get help,” she said.
Adrienne Luther Johnson fills out a painted hand with purple Thursday at Peace Park in Columbia. Luther Johnson approached mental health as part of her artistic journey. “Art is a form of mental health for me,” Luther Johnson said.
K.C. Dahl writes a thank you note for the community Thursday, at Peace Park in Columbia. The community was able to fill a white board with encouraging messages. The videophone announcement “saves people’s lives,” Dahl said.
Monica Johnson, left, speaks while AJ Housewright interprets for her Thursday, at Peace Park in Columbia. Johnson, Director of the 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Coordinating Office, mentioned they included Spanish text messages as a resource.
Hunter McGrath draws flowers with chalk on the pavement Thursday, at Peace Park in Columbia. McGrath’s former boss recommended she participate at the 988 Lifeline event. “I think it is important to know where to get help,” she said.
Adrienne Luther Johnson fills out a painted hand with purple Thursday at Peace Park in Columbia. Luther Johnson approached mental health as part of her artistic journey. “Art is a form of mental health for me,” Luther Johnson said.
K.C. Dahl writes a thank you note for the community Thursday, at Peace Park in Columbia. The community was able to fill a white board with encouraging messages. The videophone announcement “saves people’s lives,” Dahl said.
Monica Johnson, left, speaks while AJ Housewright interprets for her Thursday, at Peace Park in Columbia. Johnson, Director of the 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Coordinating Office, mentioned they included Spanish text messages as a resource.
Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals can now access mental health support through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline videophone using American Sign Language. This latest expansion was formally announced at an event Friday celebrating the lifeline's one-year anniversary at Peace Park in Columbia.
"There are just so many layers of accessibility struggles that the Deaf community has gone through ... We have barriers on top of barriers," signed Sol Romero, videophone crisis lines operations manager for DeafLEAD. "With this work, we are starting to break those down, and that's why I said this is making history. It really is. It truly is historical."
Health and Higher Education reporter, fall 2023. Studying journalism with minors in political science and leadership and public service with a certificate in multicultural studies. Reach me at erlwqn@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.