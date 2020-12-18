Aug. 18, 2020 marked a century since the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.
Marilyn McLeod, the League of Women Voters president, spoke to the Boone County Muleskinners on Friday — four months after the anniversary — about women's suffrage, the progress that has been made and what is still to come.
McLeod explained to the Muleskinners the controversy that is women's rights and why it took so long for women to gain the right to vote: "people have trouble with change."
"Here were these women who wanted to vote, and not only was it a major change in their role in society, but it was also a ... suggested possibility of a loss of power or a sharing of power," McLeod said.
The fight for the right to vote originated as early as 1776, but McLeod said the women's suffrage movement officially began in 1848 when the original Women's Rights Convention was held in Seneca Falls, New York. The leaders of the convention wrote a Declaration of Sentiments that included 11 resolutions for gender equality. The ninth resolution, calling for women's right to vote, was heavily contested.
"Here was this special occasion where there are these people who are all in favor of women's rights, but they get stuck on that right to vote," McLeod said. "Ultimately, people did sign it, but not everybody did because they felt it was so controversial."
Suffrage in Missouri
McLeod talked about the history of suffrage in Missouri with the Muleskinners on Friday, including early efforts led by Virginia Minor.
Minor founded the Woman Suffrage Association of Missouri in 1867. In 1872, she attempted to register to vote in Missouri but was turned away. Minor brought her case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which ruled that, although she was a citizen under the Fourteenth Amendment, she still did not have the right to vote, McLeod said.
Suffrage efforts began in Columbia a few decades later when the Columbia Equal Suffrage Association was formed in November of 1912. The organization started with a mere 18 members but grew to nearly 100 members by April of 1913.
Columbia Equal Suffrage Association volunteers traveled across the state from 1913 through 1919, spreading the message of suffrage. They gathered over 23,000 signatures in favor of putting the women's right to vote on the Missouri ballot, McLeod explained.
The issue was brought to the state legislature but was shot down.
Still, change was coming — the League of Women Voters of Missouri was founded in March 1919, and the Missouri legislature gave women the right to vote in the U.S. presidential election the following month.
Missouri ratified the Nineteenth Amendment less than two months later, on July 3, 1919, the 11th state to do so.
"(That) was amazing," McLeod said. "If you think about it ... you wonder today if it would be approved."
McLeod said she's proud of the change women made during the 20th century and that she still sees their impact today.
Looking ahead
"I have to say, the year started so positively," McLeod said. "You know, we began to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote, even a little earlier, and had a whole series of events."
McLeod is also a member of the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, which works to ensure that Missouri residents have the right to safely and successfully vote. She said she was concerned that if people did not vote by mail this year, they would not show up to vote in person because of the pandemic. But she was pleasantly surprised.
"A lot of people came and stood in line quietly, patiently and made their mark with their vote, and it was very moving," McLeod said. "People really took their vote seriously, which I think is very gratifying."
McLeod said seeing people get out to vote this year "made the work of the women's movement more valuable in a sense that everyone was able to participate."
Immense changes have been made today, but McLeod emphasized that the fight for equality is not over yet.
"Some of the things that were being requested and demanded, we're still fighting for," McLeod said.