After an afternoon of lackluster bird-watching, Chase Darr and Chris Corben were prepared to throw in the towel. Having ventured out to Clyde Wilson Park to explore its various bird species, the pair had only seen a handful of birds in the past two hours.
Then, they heard a rustle.
The prairie ahead of them erupted with hundreds of birds taking flight. Quickly reaching for their binoculars, the men stood before the large flock, awestruck.
“Now that was a fallout,” Darr said after a moment of silence.
They witnessed the aftermath of what’s called a migration fallout, when migratory flocks land to rest due to poor weather conditions. It’s a coveted sight for many bird-watchers.
Darr and Corben are members of the Columbia Audubon Society, an organization focused on nature and wildlife conservation. Saturday was the group’s annual Christmas Bird Count, where members and others tally up the number of birds and bird species across Columbia.
Data collected by the Columbia group, and other Audubon societies across the country, will be submitted to the National Audubon Society. The information will be used to track migration activities and national trends.
“It is kind of a citizen science effort,” Darr said of the bird count. He said he has participated since 2010.
Darr is an assistant teaching professor in the Department of Biomedical, Biological and Chemical Engineering at MU. He began bird-watching more than a decade ago, when his father in-law challenged him and his wife to identify as many birds as possible.
Corben, who is originally from Australia, said some species found in the U.S. are different from those in his homeland.
“Australia doesn’t have any hummingbirds. Pretty major group. Or woodpeckers,” Corben said.
Although the count is used for data purposes, many opt to participate for fun. People have the option to venture out on hiking trails or remain in their cars when spotting birds. Those who can’t actively participate can still be involved with the count by tracking the birds that visit their at-home feeders.
Weather conditions can affect how many birds are visible, and Saturday’s weather was not ideal. “We see more birds the warmer it is,” Darr said. Many birds will stay in their nests during freezing weather and high winds, limiting the number that can be counted.
There were still plenty of birds to see, though.
Darr and Corben counted hundreds of birds and dozens of species by the end of the day. The count ended with the team spotting a Merlin, a small species of falcon. It was Darr’s first time ever seeing one in December in Missouri, he said.