On Wednesday, a dozen members of the Columbia Rotary Club were pulling turkeys out of a truck parked at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
They handed them off to volunteers in the kitchen who were trimming the turkeys and tying their legs together.
By 5 a.m. today, 126 turkeys will be ready for dunking into barrels of hot oil for Thanksgiving. Some of the fried turkeys will be given to charitable organizations, and the rest will be sold as a fundraiser for the club.
It was everyone’s first time dealing with 10 dozen turkeys, 10 pounds of seasoning and 1,235 pounds of canola oil.
The Rotary Club of Columbia decided last year to change up their Thanksgiving fundraising drive. Instead of the usual car raffle, President Neil Carr was intrigued with the notion of frying dozens of turkeys to give away and sell.
While watching a football game on Thanksgiving Day last year, he had seen members of a Kiwanis Club talking about their successful turkey fry. Instantly, he saw the possibilities.
He ended up traveling to New Orleans to learn all he could about turkey frying and now is sharing what he learned with the volunteers.
On Wednesday, a number of small assembly lines worked to get the turkeys ready to fry. They dressed the turkeys, prepared the pots where they’ll be deep fried and set up the boxes in which they’ll be delivered.
Ruth Tofle was one of the Rotarians in charge of the preparation. She was showing five colleagues in the kitchen how to cut off the necks and other undesirable parts of the turkeys, tie their legs together and stack them in tubs.
“My mother actually raised chickens, so I had to do everything for Thanksgiving,” Tofle said. “This is the easy part. You don’t have to pluck any feathers.”
Barbara Williamson was part of another group of volunteers putting together the boxes for the birds. Williamson, fellow members and friends were responsible for placing plastic and paper on the bottoms of the boxes and tagging them with handling instructions for food safety and re-heating.
“We are learning as we go, but it’s fun,” she said. “It’s doing good while building community. It’s a win-win.”
The whole operation has been a collaborative venture from the turkey farm to the frying pot.
The 126 turkeys came from California, Missouri. Cargill sold them to the Rotary Club with a discount through the Cargill Cares program for charity works.
Then, the transport company Hogan delivered the birds to the Knights of Columbus Hall. A bobcat provided by the local engineering company PCE ferried the turkeys from the truck to the kitchen.
The real action, however, will happen on Thursday morning. The cooking will get started at 5 a.m. and hopefully be finished by noon. That’s when people will begin to arrive to pick up their orders.
Six deep fryers that run on propane (seven, if you count the extra one on. hand “just so that we have a backup”) were designed by Rotarian Marty Walker to handle three turkeys at a time.
After 45 minutes of frying and 45 minutes of cool down, the turkeys will be ready to be boxed, a process that requires another assembly line before they are ready to deliver.
Forty turkeys will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House, Rainbow House, Everybody Eats, Voluntary Action Center, St. Francis House and the Columbia Fire Department.
The rest were pre-ordered and sold to the community with profits going to future Rotary charity projects.