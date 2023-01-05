The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in more than $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31. 

The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021.

