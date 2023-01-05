The Community Foundation of Central Missouri's CoMo Gives fundraising campaign brought in more than $1.9 million in donations for 153 nonprofits in mid-Missouri between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31.
The figure fell short of the organization's $2 million goal but was more than the $1.8 million raised in 2021.
"It was an aggressive goal," John Baker, the foundation's executive director, said, citing economic conditions as a factor for some donors.
City of Refuge — which provides basic needs fulfillment and professional development for refugees in Columbia — was the top recipient from the fundraiser.
"The campaign provides a really convenient portal for donations," said Dan Szy, City of Refuge's development director. "It gives us a good chance to share our story and meet hundreds of new donors that we wouldn't otherwise have had contact with."
City of Refuge surpassed both its initial and revised fundraising goals. It will use some of the funds to develop an "artisan entrepreneurship program," Szy said.
"That's going to be pretty exciting in 2023," he said.
The "We Always Swing" Jazz Series, which has participated in every campaign of CoMo Gives, raised more than $75,000, the third-most among this year's nonprofits.
"We have fantastic, generous supporters that we talk to and ask that they ask their friends, neighbors and colleagues from anywhere in the country to donate," said Josh Chittum, the jazz series' public information officer.
"We Always Swing" set its usual goal of seeking donations from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., every year, setting up a map to track progress, Chittum said. This year it received contributions from 27 states.
The series will use funding for its various programs, including an annual children's concert, master classes and a music library.
Any mid-Missouri nonprofit organization that has IRS 501(c)(3) status was eligible to be a part of the campaign.
The Community Foundation of Central Missouri operates CoMo Gives with a board of 20 people and one full-time and one part-time staff member, including Baker and a part-time administrative assistant. The campaign is a 12-month process that starts as soon as the previous one ends.
"It's quite rewarding to think that you help lead a fundraising campaign that uses the dollars in such a diverse way to improve lives here in central Missouri," Baker said.