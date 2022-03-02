Scotty Williams stills remembers the day a young Tracy Edwards tackled him during a football game in his grandmother’s front yard.
“He was a rough guy,” said his longtime friend Williams. “But he was fast for a big guy.”
This was just one memory out of dozens from his 40-year friendship with Edwards, who passed away recently from diabetes-related complications Feb. 25.
Williams and Edward grew up in the same neighborhood, and while they attended separate high schools, the friends continued to love sports. And soon, Edwards traded fun-loving roughhousing to become a compassionate, determined coach.
A youth basketball team, started by Edwards and Williams, focused on letting neighborhood kids play basketball no matter their circumstances. Edwards and Williams began what they called “The Dream Team” from their own money without sponsors. Edwards gathered his team every year to compete in the summer AAU basketball tournament where the greatest focus was fun, not fanfare.
“He never preached winning,” Williams said. “It was always about going out and having fun and doing the best that we could.”
Along with boy’s basketball, Edwards started a cheerleading team, the Little Lady Bulldogs, and he made sure everyone was included.
“He was the winner that never won,” Rufus Broadus, one of Edwards’ closest friends, said. “If you ever talked to him, he never wavered about himself.”
Broadus and Edwards worked closely with one another at the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Their goal was to initiate various programs meant to help and mentor neighborhood kids.
Together, they forged the Moonlight Hoops basketball program for kids who were considered at-risk after school. Edwards is remembered for expressing his deep love and compassion for the kids he worked with, sometimes giving them nicknames at the recreation center.
He called one girl Tyra Banks and another kid, who was known to love playing cards, was called Uno. As a coach and mentor, his efforts made an impact to those around him.
Even as his health conditions worsened, he still found a way to be there, Broadus remembered.
“Through all of that, he was the same old Tracy,” Williams said. Edwards’ health grew worse, but his friends said that he continued to persevere.
“I used to see him every day, even though he couldn’t see,” Williams said. “And when I didn’t, he would call.”
His son T.J. Edwards recalled his father as ‘smooth,’ filling his childhood with lessons on respect and having good manners.
“He kept me motivated,” T.J. Edwards said. “He told me I could do whatever I wanted to do. Seeing the way he would act around people always made me want to be somebody.”
He recalled bonding with his father over music, a longtime passion Edwards kept close to him. During college, he was a disc jockey and managed rappers in the early 2000s. At one point before he died, Edwards lost his mobility in his legs and hands and his eyesight. T.J. Edwards said when this happened, he would compose and play beats for his father as a way of expressing his feelings. T.J. Edwards called him a ‘people person,’ remembering a time his father brought him to the mansion of rapper Ludacris in Atlanta.
“He sat next to Kenya Moore. I remember that vividly,” T.J. Edwards said.
His compassion didn’t stop at friends and family; Edwards provided support for homelessness and advocated for mental health issues with his involvement in Harambee House and New Horizons. Suzette Miller, a colleague and friend, described his determination in starting and running Harambee House, an assisted living facility in Columbia.
“He was there to help people, and he did. He went far beyond just helping anybody. He was a best friend,” she said.
The space Edwards left to fill in Columbia is no small undertaking.
“We talked about a month ago,” Miller said tearfully. “And I miss him.”
He was a friend, a coach and a father. “If you looked at most people around here at the ages of 28 to 35,” T.J. Edwards said, “you can see that he pretty much raised everyone.”