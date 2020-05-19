The cover of the 2020 One Read Book

The 2020 One Read Book is "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles.

The Daniel Boone Regional Library has selected “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles as the 2020 One Read book.

This is the program’s 19th year choosing a book for the community to read.

In The New York Times bestseller, Amor Towles tells the story of a count sentenced to house arrest for 30 years by a Bolshevik tribunal. In the midst of political turmoil in early 20th century Russia, “A Gentleman in Moscow” explores isolation, resilience and the vitality of community.

A list of 160 books was reviewed by community members in January for the One Read program.

Once the panel narrowed the list to two finalists, the winner was chosen by a public vote. The other finalist was "The Last Days of Night" by Graham Moore.

