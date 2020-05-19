The Daniel Boone Regional Library has selected “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles as the 2020 One Read book.
This is the program’s 19th year choosing a book for the community to read.
In The New York Times bestseller, Amor Towles tells the story of a count sentenced to house arrest for 30 years by a Bolshevik tribunal. In the midst of political turmoil in early 20th century Russia, “A Gentleman in Moscow” explores isolation, resilience and the vitality of community.
A list of 160 books was reviewed by community members in January for the One Read program.
Once the panel narrowed the list to two finalists, the winner was chosen by a public vote. The other finalist was "The Last Days of Night" by Graham Moore.