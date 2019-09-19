The city's Affordable Housing Resource Guide is now available to the public, both online and in pdf form.
Columbia's Housing Programs Division produced the guide after residents requested information on affordable housing resources that were available to members of the community.
The Housing Programs Division will maintain an inventory of affordable housing programs and resources on the city web page and in print.
Residents can add additional housing services to the list by contacting the division at Randall.Cole@como.gov or 573-874-6321.
The public can find the online guide on the city's website.
For a print table pdf of the guide follow this link: https://tinyurl.com/y2ulnpma