The True/False Film Fest starts Thursday with at least 40 films scheduled to be shown. Purchasing tickets can be complicated, so here's a guide to help you navigate the options.
You can either purchase tickets or a pass. Tickets can be purchased individually at the box office and are valid for one screening.
Passes are sold on the festival's website here. Passes are non-transferrable and must be picked up at the festival's box office located, 1025 E. Walnut St.
Gateway Packet
This package is $45 and is available for purchase on the festival's website. The Gateway Packet allows you to book three tickets in any combination from a list compiled by the True/False Film Fest programmers. This bundle also lets you pick up your tickets in advance.
Stay Up Late
This package is $45. The Stay Up Late wristband gives you access to the fest's late-night dance party, @action, free admission via the Q to any films at or after 9 p.m., admission to all the concerts (depending on space availability), and admission to Buskers Last Stand at the Missouri Theatre Sunday night.
Simple
The Simple package can be purchased for $100. This films-only pass includes single admission to films Friday through Sunday, allows you to reserve a maximum of 10 tickets before the box office opens, and Q admission to any film (depending on space availability).
Lux
The Lux bundle costs $225. Passholders have access to such perks as single admission to festival films Thursday through Sunday, admission to parties and a free reserved ticket to the closing night film and reception.
Silver Circle
This package costs $565. It grants access to many things including single admission to films Thursday through Sunday, an invitation to an exclusive off-season screening at the Missouri Theatre, a gift bag full of items from local businesses and an invitation to an exclusive Super and Silver Circle Preview party.
Super Circle
The Super Circle package is available for $975. This pass gives you single admission to films Thursday through Sunday, entry to all parties and events, a 30-minute, one-on-one consultation with a festival programmer, an invitation to become a member of the festival's screening committee; "$410 of the purchase price may be tax deductible as a charitable donation to the festival,", according to the True/False website, and much more.