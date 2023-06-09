 Skip to main content
A half-century of community theater: Maplewood Barn celebrates 50 years of entertainment for Columbia

Correction

An earlier version of this story indicated that 150 cast and crew had been recruited since 1973. That has been corrected to 150 cast and crew each season.

Over the years, Maplewood Barn Theatre has survived a fire, a global pandemic and the relentless struggle to find enough volunteer cast and crew to produce a full summer season.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg after weather and finding rehearsal space are factored in.

Andrew Purcell rehearses at Maplewood Barn (copy)

From left: Andrew Purcell as John the Baptist; DJ Jordan as Jesus; and other members of the "Godspell" cast rehearse at Maplewood Barn Community Theatre. This photo was taken in 2006, before the 2010 fire burned down the theater.
Symonne Sparks sings "T Ain't Nobody's Biz-ness If I do" (copy)

Symonne Sparks sings “T Ain’t Nobody’s Biz-ness If I do” from the musical, “Ain’t Misbehavin’” in April 2018 at the Maplewood Barn Theatre. Sparks studied music with an emphasis in vocal performance at MU.
Maplewood's 'Othello' offers a transforming Iago (copy)

Maplewood Barn Community Theatre features 'Othello' in August 2010.
Maplewood Barn burns down (copy)

The Maplewood Barn Theatre burns in April 2010 at Nifong Park as Columbia Fire Department firefighters work to put out the flames.
Theater tradition continues as Maplewood Barn moves into new home (copy)

Maplewood Barn Community Theatre choreographer Sharree Rose and actor Joe Bogue explore the new barn in April 2012.
Theater tradition continues as Maplewood Barn moves into new home (copy)

Maplewood Barn Community Theatre members and friends move into the new Maplewood Barn in April 2012.
Audience members sit in lawn chairs

Audience members gather in front of the stage May 27 at Maplewood Barn in Columbia, where about 60 people attended the theater’s first performance of “The Odd Couple” the day before. “Since this is a comedic production, we ask people to move closer to the stage so we can hear them laugh,” said Jim Yelton, the play’s director.
Director Jim Yelton watches the performance

Director Jim Yelton watches the performance from backstage May 27 at Maplewood Barn in Columbia. Yelton has been a part of the community theater group since before the barn burned down in 2015. “I am sentimental about places I’m attached to,” he said. “The fun part is that I get to watch them do it.”
From left, Jason Delpire, Tom Clapp

From left, Jason Delpire, Tom Clapp, William Harrison and Jim Malinee perform onstage May 27 at Maplewood Barn in Columbia. Delpire, who works at the Columbia Public Library and teaches occasional chess classes, performed in a play for the first time that night.
Terry Schoonover steps backstage

Terry Schoonover steps backstage after the play’s first act May 27 at Maplewood Barn in Columbia. Schoonover, who played the character Oscar Madison, has been acting in mid-Missouri for more than 30 years.
