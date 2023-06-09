A half-century of community theater: Maplewood Barn celebrates 50 years of entertainment for Columbia

Over the years, Maplewood Barn Theatre has survived a fire, a global pandemic and the relentless struggle to find enough volunteer cast and crew to produce a full summer season.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg after weather and finding rehearsal space are factored in.
Yet, with all of these headaches, the barn has continued to entertain families every summer for 50 years under the stars in Nifong Park. It has produced more than 200 plays and musicals, and recruited at least 150 cast members and crew each season to pitch in since 1973.
This summer, the barn has chosen some of the most popular plays in its history to celebrate five decades of performing: “The Odd Couple” concluded its run May 28; Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” runs June 22-25 and June 29-July 2; Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” runs July 27-30 and Aug. 3-6; and Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” wraps up the season Aug. 31- Sept. 3 and Sept. 7-10.
A colorful history
Although theater has been performed at Maplewood for 50 years, the property was a working farm for at least half a century before it opened to the public.
Before it became Nifong Park, the land belonged to Slater Ensor Lenoir and his wife, Margaret, who were among Boone County’s pioneer families in the 1870s. The Lenoirs lived on the farm with their daughter, Lavinia, who later married Frank Nifong, a physician at Boone Hospital during the 1918 flu epidemic.
In 1970, the city bought 60 acres of the Lenoirs’ land, including their home and the adjacent farm buildings. They renamed it Frank G. Nifong Memorial Park.
The Lenoirs’ barn became a performing arts center in 1973, and one of its founders, Randall Bane, directed the first show — a mostly forgotten comedy called “Trial by Haunted House.” Some of the actors had never performed on stage before, a trend that continues to this day.
The group rehearsed for three weeks that first year and produced a season of 12 performances, with costumes donated by a theater company in St. Louis and a total combined audience of 978. Today Maplewood Barn remains the one continuous outdoor theater in mid-Missouri.
Ed Hanson, founder of the theater company Talking Horse, remembers the early days of the barn in the 1980s when he was manager and provided musical direction for many of the shows.
“(The barn) had boards missing on the side, and so wild animals would come in and nest,” Hanson said. “You never knew if you were going to find a family of raccoons in a dressing room.”
Barn volunteers, known as “Barnies,” are named after a cat that hung around the stage during one season. When animals weren’t interrupting the productions, their presence was still noticeable.
“It always smelled of hay, and people with allergies would really struggle to do theater out there,” Hanson said. “At that time there was an animal petting farm up the hill, and it always smelled if the wind was just right.”
Small improvements were made as time and funds allowed. The dirt floor in the barn was converted to concrete, and the stage evolved from grass to concrete to wood. But the barn wouldn’t have running water until it was rebuilt after a fire destroyed the building on April 5, 2010.
The disastrous fire
Director Jim Yelton distinctly remembers the fire that claimed the barn. Yelton was rehearsing his version of “Arsenic and Old Lace” in Lee Hills Hall on the MU campus when he heard the news.
“There was a scene where everybody in the cast was on stage at the end of the first act,” Yelton said. “My assistant director and I were the only people sitting down, and everybody’s cell phones started to go off.”
One of the actors told Yelton to call the president of the theater board because the barn was on fire. Yelton responded in disbelief.
“When somebody tells you that, you don’t immediately think that means it was completely on fire,” he said. “I assumed maybe there was an electrical fire or something else happened.”
After Yelton was told the building was gone, he drove to the park and immediately noticed that the lights and tech booth escape the damage. An emergency barn board meeting was called and a decision made to move forward.
“The thought never crossed my mind that we wouldn’t do our show or any of the shows,” Yelton said. “I was very impressed that everybody else on the board felt the same way.”
The shows continued that summer with trailers serving as makeshift backstage and dressing rooms while plans developed to replace the theater. In addition to an estimated $100,000 from the city’s insurance on the historic barn, $150,000 of the park sales tax went to the new construction, as well as funds pledged by donors and private businesses.
The new barn included indoor plumbing and air conditioning, as well as dressing rooms and a larger box office. It was rededicated in 2012 and continued without a hitch.
Moving forward
Yelton remained on the barn’s board of directors until after construction was complete. His children are now involved with Maplewood Barn.
Similarly, the assistant director of “The Odd Couple,” Morgan Dennehy has brought her family aboard. Her mother, sister and nephew have all helped out, managing props or running the tech booth.
“The barn is a great proving ground,” Dennehy said. “It’s a great place to start if you really want to break into community theater because it’s one of the most relaxed atmospheres among theaters.”
That relaxed family atmosphere was on display during “The Odd Couple,” with actors mingling with the audience after the show as if they were all old friends.
“(The barn) kind of gets into your soul,” Dennehy said. “It finds a little corner of your heart and nestles there and just becomes part of who you are.”
During one performance of “The Odd Couple” this summer, a painting dropped off the set wall, and the actors on stage weren’t able to contain their laughter. As the audience began to laugh with the actors, the barrier between the two briefly broke down.
Dennehy, who watched the painting fall from the sidelines, said she was aware of the possibility even before it happened.
“One performance is going to be completely different than the next because something fun can always happen,” she said. “Somebody could miss a cue one night or forget a line and have to ad lib, so you never see the same show twice.”
As director, Yelton wasn’t sure why the audience was laughing when a few actors walked backstage, but he understands that mistakes are an element of the community theater experience.
“Other theater groups might be more about the work and take things a little bit more seriously and more professionally,” he said. “That’s not always knock against the barn because I feel like it really fosters this sense of family among everybody who’s come out here and done shows.”