'A life well-lived:' Tuskegee Airman honored in funeral Saturday

A crowd of around 300 people gathered Saturday in Tipton to honor the life of James Shipley, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.
“You didn’t have to be around him long to hear him say, ‘You are blessed,’” said John Schuster, an American Legion member and friend of Shipley.
The Tuskegee Airmen are a famous group of Black pilots, mechanics and others who fought in World War II. There are thought to be fewer than than 30 original Tuskegee Airmen still alive, said Walt Domanski, public affairs officer for the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation, a nonprofit that supports veterans.
Around 700 flags lined the road for more than 2 miles leading up to First Baptist Church in Tipton, where the funeral was held. Members of the Patriot Guard Riders stood guard at the entrance to the church, wearing vests decorated with their military accolades. The Patriot Guard Riders is a group of volunteers who provide honor guard services and “ensure dignity and respect at memorial services” for veterans nationwide.
The service included a number of tributes, including one from Susan Haines, national director of the U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation. It also included a tribute from Jeremy Amick, author of “Together as One,” a book about Shipley’s life. Many local pastors and friends of Shipley also spoke and honored his memory.
Shipley served as a board member of The U.S. Exercise Tiger Foundation. The group created a medal in Shipley’s honor and handed out more than 100 of them to veterans who attended the service.
Burial with full military honors will be Monday at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery.
“Truly a life well-lived,” said Tipton Mayor Joe Lutz.
The 99th Pursuit Squadron was founded in 1941 but, along with members of a few other squadrons, became better known as the Tuskegee Airmen. In 1942, Shipley joined the military at age 19 and served as a crew chief for 21 months in Italy, earning the rank of staff sergeant.
It wasn’t until 1948 that President Harry Truman enacted an executive order that banned racial segregation in the Armed Forces.
“To know that he was born into a city, a state, a country that treated him as a second-class citizen, but to see the respect that he’s given today is overwhelming,” said Ryana Parks-Shaw, Kansas City councilperson.
Morcie Whitley, president of the Heart of America chapter of Tuskegee Airmen Inc. presented his family with a banner that hung in an airport terminal when Shipley went on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.
“As we say goodbye to Sgt. Shipley, we remember what a special person he was,” Whitley said. “We begin to remember not just that he died, but that he lived.”