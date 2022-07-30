 Skip to main content
'A life well-lived:' Tuskegee Airman honored in funeral Saturday

A crowd of around 300 people gathered Saturday in Tipton to honor the life of James Shipley, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen.

“You didn’t have to be around him long to hear him say, ‘You are blessed,’” said John Schuster, an American Legion member and friend of Shipley.

James Shipley attends the air show

James Shipley
