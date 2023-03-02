As a paleontologist, Allison Nelson spends her days hiking around in a field, looking for fossils. But this weekend, she gets to be a queen.
True/False Film Fest began Thursday. Answering the questions of film-goers and managing the festival's queues, called "Qs," were the Q Queens — dressed in extravagant costumes, hats, feathers, flowers and glitter.
For Nelson, the responsibilities of a Q Queen are similar to her previous job as a park ranger.
"There's tons (of overlap)," Nelson said. "There's so much crowd control. You're answering all the questions. And people are coming from all over the place."
This is Nelson's second year at True/False. Last year, as a master's student in Indiana, she heard about the festival and drove five hours to participate and be a queen. She said the event was worth another drive.
Today, Nelson was off duty but stood outside Showtime Theater at the Blue Note in spirit. Working next to her was Anne Orazio. This is Orazio's third year as a Q Queen, and dressed in green boots, pink flowers and glitter, she called her outfit her "flower child costume."
Orazio works in sales and said she thought being a queen would be fun.
"I put, 'Please, please, please!' on the application," Orazio said. "And they said, 'Sure!'"
Jeff Belden worked outside Showtime Theater alongside Orazio on Thursday. A retired family physician, Belden started "queening around" five or six years ago. He started with his wife, but said he stuck with it more than she did.
"I have 90% of the family enthusiasm for being a queen," Belden said.
Although his wife is not a queen this year, Belden said she still helped him put together his outfit — a regal look that featured red pants, yellow socks, a stole and a hat.
"It's elegant, yes, my wife made the pants and the hat and this stole," Belden said.
Aside from the outfits, the Q Queens hold the responsibility of efficiently getting film-goers into the theater by the start of showtime. Once the shows start, the doors lock.
"Sometimes they'll still have openings, and you'll see somebody going down the block and they're getting ready to close, we'll go: 'Run!'" Orazio said.
Since timing is very exact, Nelson said Q Queens have to manage some of the emotions that arise when people arrive late or do not make the cut while waiting in queue.
"You're watching the clock," Nelson said.
Overall, the Q Queens agree that being a queen requires an outspoken, confident personality.
"A little outlandish is good," Belden said.
"A little bit crazy," Orazio added.
Between and after queening, the Q Queens try to catch a few films. Orazio said she can only fit two. Nelson is hoping for six and Belden said he plans to see 12.
"It's a weekend full of fun," Orazio said. "And Monday, you collapse."