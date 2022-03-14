A new bird-tracking station on public land south of Columbia is beginning to record the migratory patterns of birds as they fly over the city.
The migratory bird-tracking station began to operate Dec. 30 at the Waters-Moss Memorial Wildlife Area. It is part of an international network called the Motus Wildlife Tracking System, which has nearly 1,300 receiver stations in 31 countries.
All the stations use automated radio telemetry to detect tagged birds and other migratory species to understand more about their flight paths, timing and stopover sites. The data collected is helping target conservation efforts around the globe.
The tracking station was placed through a partnership between the Columbia Audubon Society and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The Audubon Society funded the project and the Conservation Department maintains the station.
It was established in memory of Brad Jacobs, a long-tenured state ornithologist and former Columbia Audubon Society president who died in May 2020.
In order for the station's equipment to detect birds in flight, researchers tag them with lightweight transmitters using a backpack harness. Antennas on a 190-foot tower pick up signals when the birds pass by and record the data on small computers connected to the antennas.
According to motus.org, this information is sent to the Birds Canada National Data Centre where it is filtered, analyzed, archived and disseminated to network researchers and organizations.
The bird researchers can then observe the traveling patterns of the tagged birds, their migration timing and speed of travel, and how long they stay in one place.
Migration is especially important in Missouri, said Sarah Kendrick, an ornithologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation. The state is in the center of the Mississippi Flyway, one of the important migration paths in the country.
"Millions of migratory birds follow these flyways on spring and fall migration," Kendrick said. "So Missouri's perfect for Motus stations in the center of the flyway."
The Columbia Motus tower has not yet counted any birds since the station was deployed in December and migration occurs from mid-to-late April through late May, she said.
Since 2018, Missouri's 18 other towers in the Motus network have logged 101 animals, including 16 bird species and one bat species.
Tracking the birds allows researchers to know exactly where the birds migrate in order to protect those areas.
Jim Gast, current president of Columbia Audubon Society, said at least 300 species of birds have been identified in Boone County over time. Many are shorebirds that will pass through Missouri in April to "stop off and refuel," Gast said.
They return to the Arctic region and northern Canada for the summer, and migrate to South America in the fall.
"If you get a lot of birds that are going down to Central and South America, and if their habitat is trees, then you don't want to cut down all the trees so the birds won't have any place to live," Gast said.
Protecting shorebirds, for example, means understanding their reliance on wetland habitats. Studying bird populations can help researchers make better decisions about draining land, Gast said.
Bird conservation was one of the particular interests of Brad Jacobs, the ornithologist memorialized by the tower. His research involved regular trips to Central America and he belonged to Partners in Flight, an organization dedicated to protecting birds throughout the Western Hemisphere. Jacobs received the Partners in Flight Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.
"It was important (to him) to try to come up with management guidelines that would benefit birds when they were on our summer grounds," McKenzie said. "It was equally important that there was some habitat protection for the birds when they were on their wintering grounds in Central and South America."
Jacobs' dedication to conservation will inspire future generations of bird enthusiasts, he explained.
"I will miss his friendship, his compassion, his kind heart and his zeal for life," McKenzie wrote in a tribute to Jacobs.
Kendrick called full lifecycle conservation one of Jacobs' greatest legacies.
"Brad was excited about Motus and about what it can teach us," she said. "And so it seems a fitting tribute to him to place a Motus station in his honor."