After a horrific spree of homicides in Columbia left the community shattered, people gathered Friday night at Second Missionary Baptist Church for a vigil.
“It’s an opportunity to pause and exhale, to acknowledge that we are all connected,” Second Missionary Baptist pastor and First Ward Councilman Clyde Ruffin said. “We just hope and trust that it’ll prove to have been successful.”
The night was filled with prayers, moving testimonies and community members coming together in an effort to heal and move forward.
“I really think that this is something the community needed,” said Joseph Carr Sr., who attended the event.
Ruffin began with opening remarks and introduced the other speakers.
Elvira Maxwell, who lost both of her sons to gun violence, came to the front to talk about her own experience.
“Not only does this affect families, but it affects the community,” she told the crowd.
Maxwell, who moved to Columbia recently from Colorado, told the tragic story of her two sons, who were murdered years ago. She said that while violence like this can be life-changing, events like the vigil are important in the healing process.
“What we’re doing here tonight is so wonderful, coming together,” she said.
She also urged anyone who is going through something similar to what she went through to seek professional help from a therapist.
Margaret Booker and Kristen Bowen from Moms Demand Action also spoke about their organization and the efforts they’re making to curb gun violence.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones spoke on behalf of the police. He spoke about the tragedy of recent homicides and the importance of moving forward as a community.
“As we gather in such times of turmoil and fear, I am hopeful and encouraged to see so many people from our community coming together,” Jones said to the crowd.
Then the crowd moved to a “ceremony of hope.” Led by the Rev. Trina Boone of Second Baptist Church and the Rev. Ranita Warren-Norwood of Mount Celestial Baptist Church, audience members were asked to write their hopes for the community on a piece of paper which they put into a communal bowl. The preachers then read a few papers aloud.
The Rev. Darryl Gray, who serves as the chair of the Missouri State Social Justice Committee, led the group in a final charge.
Gray spoke about how the community needs to take action and stand up to gun violence.
“We must be accountable to what God has entrusted us,” Gray told the crowd.
Gray called on Mayor Brian Treece, who was in the crowd, to be a mayor for all of Columbia and to do the right things. He also called on Jones to take care of the community, and he commended him for doing things that show the community that he is with them. He also urged him to rid the department of bad officers.
“We’re not anti-police,” Gray told Jones. “But we want good police.”
Audience members gave Gray a standing ovation at the end of his closing statements as he called on the audience to take action, to promote kindness and love and to take a stand against gun violence.
Interspersed throughout the evening were prayers from pastor Masood Heidari of Woodcrest Chapel, the Rev. Cathy Cox of Faith Family Church, the Rev. David Ballenger of Log Providence Baptist Church and Brittany Fatoma of Salt City Church and music from the Second Baptist Music Ministry.
Counselors and ministers were available after the event for people who needed someone to speak to.