When an email from the Sturgeon city clerk to a member of the town’s rec center board came to Mike White’s attention, he knew something suspicious was going on with the Sturgeon city budget.
That was back in June 2018, when White, who is president of Sturgeon’s Cemetery Committee, received the email through another member of the group, which oversees maintenance of the historic Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
The email from City Clerk Donna Tracy to Recreation Center Board member John Robinson said that former Mayor Danny Joiner and Alderman Zane Arends went to the Central Bank of Boone County with questions about numbers included in the titles of city certificates of deposit. When they and bank authorities started looking through the CDs, the email said, they noticed that several had names entirely different from their original labels.
Tracy attached a file to the email with the names of the CDs and the amounts each held. Several of their original titles were crossed out and written over in red ink. Two that were originally named “MT HOREB” had been renamed “City of Sturgeon,” while another named “REC CENTER” also had been renamed “City of Sturgeon.”
“That’s the smoking gun, I think,” White said.
The email raised White’s suspicions and prompted him to act. Because he doesn’t own property in Sturgeon, he recruited a friend to petition for an audit of city finances by State Auditor Nicole Galloway. It was the beginning of a long process that ended Dec. 17, when Galloway released her findings.
“I had to prove to my doctor that I didn’t have high blood pressure,” White said. “It just gets me that bad.”
Galloway’s audit found that the city of Sturgeon illegally transferred CDs from a fund designated for Mt. Horeb Cemetery into its general revenue fund.
The city transferred two CDs, one worth a little more than $58,000 and the other worth a little more than $26,000, from the cemetery fund to its general revenue account in 2018 and 2019, respectively, according to Galloway’s audit.
Galloway’s report says city officials claimed the CDs were transferred into the general revenue fund because they were erroneously placed in the Mt. Horeb fund to begin with. It also says the city offered no evidence to support that claim.
White said he’s heard that excuse. He’s also been told that there was simply a clerical error and that the money was never transferred but simply spent.
“There’s three excuses, so what (does) that tell you?” White said.
A city ordinance passed in May 1969 declared that revenue for the Mt. Horeb Cemetery Fund comes from the sale of cemetery lots, gifts and donations. Only interest accrued on the fund’s principle is to be used for the “preservation, care, upkeep, and adornment of a cemetery,” according to Galloway’s report.
The audit shows that the cemetery fund had a balance of nearly $178,000 at the end of fiscal 2018. The balance of the fund by the end of fiscal 2019 had dropped to slightly more than $95,000.
“The Mt. Horeb Cemetery Fund’s disbursements exceeded interest income during the year ended June 30, 2019, by approximately $10,400,” Galloway’s report states. It also says disbursements from the cemetery fund exceeded interest income by $7,500 to $19,800 each fiscal year from 2014 through 2018.
Mt. Horeb Cemetery was founded in 1852. It occupies an oblong tract of about 10.4 acres just south of Sturgeon. Most of the oldest graves lie on the cemetery’s west end and date back to the 1880s and beyond.
Tombstones and markers in the cemetery are arranged in neat rows from north to south. A wrought-iron fence runs along the south side of the cemetery, separating it from Sturgeon Cemetery Road.
A donation box and a pole flying the American flag stand at the center of the cemetery. White said it’s been difficult to raise private donations for the cemetery, especially in light of the recent controversy.
White said his job these days mostly involves maintaining the cemetery. It’s up to the city, he said, to decide how to spend interest income from the cemetery fund to make any necessary improvements.
Sturgeon Mayor Steve Crosswhite, who was elected last April, said the city is going to do everything it can to comply with the state auditor’s recommendations.
The city will use this as an opportunity to learn and grow, he said. Overall, Galloway gave the town’s financial accounting a rating of “fair.”
The Sturgeon Board of Aldermen agreed Monday to reimburse the cemetery fund, White said. He’s pleased but said there’s no timeline for when the money will be there.