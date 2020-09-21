The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has not gone unnoticed in Columbia.
Women across the city have expressed not only their condolences, but also the meaning of Ginsburg’s legacy.
In the same way people remember where they were and what they were doing when former President John F. Kennedy died or when news of Michael Jackson’s death came into the forefront, Ginsburg’s passing will remain monumental.
For Judy Baker, former state representative and current state Senate candidate, it was a quiet moment at home.
“I was fixing dinner when we saw it on the television,” Baker said. “Both of us, my husband and I, stopped what we were doing and just took in the moment. It was incredibly sad for both of us.”
As the second female appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, she offered diverse insight to issues it addressed, specifically about gender equality.
She was the first to argue that cases oriented on gender should be reviewed with the highest scrutiny, as seen in her work in the case of Reed v. Reed in 1971.
The Supreme Court did not adopt her position, but it did recognize the discrimination of sex to be a violation of the Fourteenth Amendment. This began Ginsburg’s long list of successes in dismantling harmful legislation regarding equality for men and women.
Baker reflected on the impact Ginsburg had on her own career as a role model. Holding two master’s degrees — one in divinity and another in health care administration — she has found herself in situations relative to the struggles Ginsburg faced being one of the only women in the room.
“The legislature is male-dominated, and laws are often made without a woman at the table,” Baker said. “People like Ruth Bader Ginsburg were inspirations because they had gone before me and done the things people told them they couldn’t do.”
Amy McKinzie, library media specialist for Columbia Public Schools and longtime educator, also recalls the moment she learned of Ginsburg’s passing.
“I had made a bad joke that 2020 has made me dead inside and I no longer feel any emotions,” McKinzie said. “But in that moment, clearly I was wrong. I felt shock and disbelief for a few minutes, and then, as the reality and impact of the news sank in, the tears came.”
McKinzie fondly reflected on how Ginsburg’s pioneering work on the Supreme Court plays a role in her daily life.
“Because of her, I have been able to be a working mom in education without discrimination, I have my own bank account, my own credit card, the right to consent to my own medical treatments,” she said. “She was a pioneer for gender equality — a fierce advocate regardless of the opposition in her way.”
The word pioneer is routinely used to describe the effects of Ginsburg’s work.
Lyrissa Lidsky, MU School of Law dean, also turned to Ginsburg’s accomplishments for inspiration early in her career.
“Thanks to her advocacy and her inspiring example (and that of her pioneering colleague Justice Sandra Day O’Connor), I was able to pursue my own dream of becoming a lawyer, scholar, teacher and leader,” Lidsky said in a statement.
This inspiration has roots that run deep.
Cedar Ridge Elementary kindergarten teacher Amber Gonzalez said she looked up to Ginsburg as a child and has a shrine dedicated to her in her classroom.
“We never even met this woman, but she fought for us and she never put anyone else down to do it,” Gonzalez said.
Barely over 5 feet in height, Ginsburg’s mountainous presence was not found in her physique but in her voice and regal demeanor.
“Because she was so competent, she commanded respect,” Baker said. “She was calm and collected and confident and showed us all that we could do the same.”
McKinzie said she believes the ripple effects of Ginsburg’s legacy will continue to live vivaciously in Columbia and inspire generations of women long after her passing.
“My generation, my children’s and the ones to come owe it to her to pick up where she left off and continue her work,” McKinzie said. “That is her legacy, and it’s on us to keep it alive and flourishing.”