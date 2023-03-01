'A special thrill': What to know ahead of True/False Film Fest

Film passes await their retrieval for this year’s True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The film festival had sold more than 50,000 tickets each year between 2017 to 2019.
Eager attendees of True/False Film Fest waited Wednesday outside the festival's box office to pick up their passes as volunteers set up art displays and corralled guests.
The 20th installment of True/False is March 2-5 in downtown Columbia, and features 33 feature films, 25 short films and a litany of other live events — from a parade to music showcases. The annual "March March parade will take place 5 p.m. Friday, beginning at the Boone County Courthouse and ending outside the Missouri Theater on Ninth Street.
Films will be shown at five venues in town, including the Missouri Theater, The Blue Note, The Picturehouse at the Missouri United Methodist Church, The Globe at the First Presbyterian Church and Ragtag Cinema. Parking downtown will be accessible for these venues, and hourly limits at meters will be waived.
The block of Ninth Street between Locust and Elm Streets will be closed for most of the festival. During the March March parade, the police will also temporarily help block off the parade route, said Arin Lieberman co-custodian of the Ragtag Film Society.
Attendees may continue to pick up passes and tickets at the True/False box office, located at Sager Reeves Gallery, 1025 E. Walnut St., throughout the festival.
The six different passes range from the $995 Super Circle Pass to the $50 Stay Up Late Pass. The $135 Classic Pass allows attendees access to all films. More information about what is included in each pass can be found on the True/False website.
Tickets must be purchased more than 30 minutes before to the film's scheduled time. Purchases can be made online or at the box office. Tickets per film are $15.
People without tickets can wait in the Q, a line that begins an hour before each movie. Waiting in the Q does not guarantee entrance into a film. Guests pick up a Q number from the Q queens, the flamboyantly dressed True/False staff working the venue. Those in the Q are free to roam about the festival, but 15 minutes before the film begins, the queens will begin letting people in in numerical order based on the number of available seats. Pass holders may get into films via the Q for free, but people without passes will have to pay the $15 ticket fee.
Volunteers and attendees alike have attended the festival for several years.
Josh Oxenhandler, a volunteer who is also the special operations lead and legal advisor to the festival, has participated in True/False for 19 years. Over the years, he said he's seen the fest both expand and contract with the limitations imposed by the pandemic.
"People are getting exuberant again, and people are feeling excitement and the energy of crowds again," Oxenhandler said. "For me, it's a special thrill to be in a theater when a band is playing and watch the theater fill up."
This year is Tommy Fieser's fifth year volunteering on the set up/break down team.
"I like to go to whatever the first movie is and talk to people in line to see what they are excited about," he said.
This word of mouth aspect is appealing to Columbia native Rich Frieden, who was also unfamiliar with this year's lineup of films.
"It's easy to sit at the theater and strike up a conversation," Frieden said. "It usually starts, like, 'what movies have you seen?'"
Even for locals, like Frieden, the experience still has something to offer.
"When we're at the festival, we try to treat it like a festival. (We) go out to eat (at) places we usually don't go out to eat. Try to see the art exhibits."
Damon Wray, who volunteered at the pass pickup Wednesday, moved to Columbia four months ago. It's his second time attending True/False.
"I've gotten everything I could have asked for with regards to seeing the city and meeting new people and more," he said.