'A special thrill': What to know ahead of True/False Film Fest

Eager attendees of True/False Film Fest waited Wednesday outside the festival's box office to pick up their passes as volunteers set up art displays and corralled guests. 

Film goers wait to retrieve their True/False Film Festival passes

Film goers wait to retrieve their True/False Film Festival passes on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The "March March" parade that kicks off the film festival will be this Friday.

The 20th installment of True/False is March 2-5 in downtown Columbia, and features 33 feature films, 25 short films and a litany of other live events — from a parade to music showcases. The annual "March March parade will take place 5 p.m. Friday, beginning at the Boone County Courthouse and ending outside the Missouri Theater on Ninth Street. 

Film passes await their retrieval for this year’s True/False Film Festival on Wednesday

Film passes await their retrieval for this year's True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. The film festival had sold more than 50,000 tickets each year between 2017 to 2019.
Robin Kaufman retrieves a True/False Film Festival pass for Jeffy Slade

Robin Kaufman retrieves a True/False Film Festival pass for Jeffy Slade on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. Slade has been attending True/False for more than a decade.
Film goers wait outside to pick up their passes to this year’s True/False Film Festival

Film goers wait outside to pick up their passes to this year's True/False Film Festival on Wednesday at the Sager Reeves Gallery in Columbia. This is the 19th year of the film festival.
