The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting involving a police officer.

Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a report of a male subject with a knife attempting to break into residences at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday in Jacksonville.

The man approached the officer “in a threatening manner,” prompting him to discharge his firearm, according to the news release from the highway patrol. 

Following an unsuccessful first-aid response on the spot, the suspect was pronounced dead at 6:13 a.m.

He was identified as David Hill, 44, of Jacksonville.

The investigation is ongoing.

  • General Assignment and Public Health reporter, spring 2021. Studying magazine writing. Reach me at matchavarianii@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Molly Hart is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. She has previously reported on state government. She can be reached at mhart@mail.missouri.edu.

