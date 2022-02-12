ROCHEPORT — Small red gift bags full of fudge, truffles and chocolate-covered marshmallows filled the hands of 150 Rocheport residents and visitors Saturday afternoon. Ticket-holders with a sweet tooth collected treats from storefronts participating in the Rocheport annual Chocolate Crawl.
The event was the first of 11 “Second Saturday” events planned for 2022. The Rocheport Area Merchants Association holds the events in an effort to support the local business community and draw visitors to Rocheport.
To participate, visitors bought $10 tickets in advance, which allowed them to collect sweets from 14 different local businesses. The event sold out of all 150 tickets, according to a post on the event Facebook page.
Susan McClintic and her husband, Shade Morris, have owned the Katy Trail Bed and Breakfast for two and a half years and have lived in Rocheport for almost 40 years. The duo were giving out pieces of fudge Saturday made from McClintic’s family recipe inside of a train-car-turned-bedroom.
“It’s very important to both of us to be a part of our community,” McClintic said. She said they’ve always been active in town and that as business owners, it’s all the more important to be involved.
The Chocolate Crawl, and other similar events, are meant to draw visitors and locals alike to stores and can provide a boost in business prior to the spring season.
Diane Dunn, owner of the gift shop Stockton Mercantile, said these events provide a fun opportunity for people to get outside and support local shops. She said her business is “driven by the trail,” and usually picks up in March.
“A lot of people are familiar with Rocheport, but a lot of people may have never been here before,” Dunn said. “It gets them to see what a good variety of stores we have here and some of the unique things about the town.”
Rocheport businesses were impacted when COVID-19 initially hit, but saw an uptick in customers in 2021.
Caitlin Campbell opened up her boutique, Southern Provisions, in December of 2021. But despite the pandemic and the winter being a naturally slow season for retail, Campbell said the business community in the area welcomed her in and she felt comfortable opening her new store.
“We believe so much in this community that we didn’t hesitate (to buy) when this storefront came open,” Campbell said.
Campbell said it’s special to be a part of these events because the community is supportive of each other. The first week they were open, other local business owners from the town bought things from her store to support the new establishment.
Gloria Gaus, an artist at Art Off the Trail Gallery, said businesses try to appeal to everyone with each month’s event to create a “favorably memorable experience.” Many Rocheport businesses opted to participate in the monthly events.
The Second Saturday event in March is a combined event between the Boonville Area Merchant Association and RAMA. The Sip, Shop, and Shuttle Katy Cruise will highlight spring merchandise between the two towns, which Campbell described as another showing of mutual support between separate areas.