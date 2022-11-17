The annual Columbia event A Time to Give Thanks will continue to offer thousands of free meals this Thanksgiving amid rising food prices.
The nonprofit Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is hosting the event for a second time, although it was started in 1997 by former Columbia City Councilperson Almeta Crayton and later by her godson Kentrell Minton.
“We want to bring the community together,” said Erika Buford, executive director of the organization. “When Miss Almeta Crayton did this, it was to bring everybody together to have that family atmosphere."
For the 25th annual Thanksgiving event, hot meals will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. In addition to that event, the nonprofit will also host a drive-thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday to give food boxes at Parkade Center.
“We're wanting to make sure that the families that need a Thanksgiving meal that they wanted to prepare at home are given a food box,” Buford said. “And it comes with a turkey.”
Prices for turkey and other Thanksgiving staples such as potatoes, stuffing and canned pumpkin have increased by a double-digit percentage this year. The rising food costs have made the free dinner even more necessary, Buford said. The nonprofit included additional items in the food boxes to help people in need for the weeks after Thanksgiving.
The organization has already given meal boxes to hospitals, police departments and some fire stations before the weekend drive-thru. Buford expects the organization will give free meals to more than 1,500 people this year.
“A lot of people are very thankful because with the prices being so high right now for groceries, actually everything, they're very appreciative that they'll be able to provide for their families,” she said.
Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is accepting donations, particularly of ice, corn, green beans and macaroni and cheese. Individuals interested in donating are encouraged to email columbia@pwrhousecdc.org or to drop off their donations at Parkade Center, Suite 204.