The annual Columbia event A Time to Give Thanks will continue to offer thousands of free meals this Thanksgiving amid rising food prices.

The nonprofit Powerhouse Community Development Corporation is hosting the event for a second time, although it was started in 1997 by former Columbia City Councilperson Almeta Crayton and later by her godson Kentrell Minton.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you