A winter walk: Remembering Columbia's cold spell through poetry

Hickman High School poet Grace Gomez-Palacio revised her series of winter poetry based off inspirations by last week's winter storms. Gomez-Palacio is a student at Hickman High School. Her poetry has previously won the Daniel Boone Regional Library's 2020 OneRead contest.
Video and photography by the Missourian visuals team.
"permafrost"
talk to me about bog bodies.
tell me of skeletons and skin and fenceposts, converse over tea about death and the ensuing preservation. pour your attention atop these defiant yesterdays, atop these snowdunes and stairwells, these things that once were and could not be.
what is it, really, that keeps us here?
speak, my ivory-chained Muse, of sorrow.
fractal your fingertips for me, just this once, so that i may celebrate in the undertow of incredulity. of incense set out in solitude. of snowflakes and stormclouds and simplicity.
of, perhaps,
the ice-hewn edges of romance.
talk to me about umbrage.
but, please, whisper so the shadows stay inanimate,
so the avalanche holds itself at quivering bay.
savor your query long enough to roll the roughened particles of salt against the grit of your tongue and proclaim this place a palace,
a fortress seamed with all we can not shout, and dare not let fester unheard.
what is it, really, that keeps us here?
speak, my silverswept Muse, of remembrance.
draw out the blood from the tree roots and evergreen it away with your breath, your whimsy. lay your wings across the precipice and bar it from the danger it overhangs, release this temperature to chill itself macabre.
speak,
and watch it dissolve into fog.
talk to me about the aurora borealis.
here, now, sit me down with your notebooks and your hairpins and your hurry,
draw me a sketch of the starlight in graphite muffled by mittened-up palms, and remember:
the only fire allowed belongs to the sky, and all that we see is illusion.
what is it, really, that keeps us here?
speak, my compass-rose Muse, of ascension.
absolve yourself of all that is precious, please, and fill up the negative space with navy ink. journey your mind beyond all that is sacred, and write me a worshipful obituary when at last you arrive, reach for the fraughtness inherent in oxygen.
a finale can be bridled with nothing, O Muse,
but love.
"january"
remake yourself, my dear.
rejoin your limbs into a shape that the stars do not recognize,
douse yourself in water so unholy the moon winks out,
call forth the sun to burn as clay does, celestial and molded by the shuttering movement of human hands.
frost yourself over with forgiveness and forget,
forget,
forget.
this new year, this and this, this new year and the next;
the clouded up sky is clogged with possibilities, that of the undead and the pre-lived, together in matrimony.
glisten aloud as you drown out the chill with wonder.
sparkle like a dying thing,
with mugs of heat and fire pressed against your lips,
your body saturated in all the thrill of spiking molten chocolate
with chili powder, and conviction.
remember what it was like to be cold?
to be cold, dear, to be suspended and wanting,
to be shot through with longing that turns itself to dove feathers when you look the other way,
can you recall that?
to toll and toil and ground yourself in the sordid reality of freezer burn,
to be pressed apart and hacked into prisms,
to be pushed out to sea and eulogized,
to be content?
(i do, chorus the corpses of ancient porcelain flowers, i do, i do, i do.)
very well, loved one and lover.
step away,
crush the delicate geometry beneath your heavy-soled snowboots,
and relinquish this.
the clock hands clasp together in prayer as midnight strikes with tact,
and you begin to—
you begin—
you begin—
Photos by Trenton Almgren-Davis, Hudson Heidger, Kayla Szymanski and Toby Young.
Video by Hillary Tan.
Produced by Megan Oosthuizen, Kit Wiberg and Jacob Moscovitch.
Poetry by Grace Gomez-Palacio.