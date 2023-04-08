'A wonderful experience': MU students compete in Alpha Phi Alpha pageant

Ruth Chi, left, helps Carleigh Boyd, right, with her hair before Boyd’s disco-themed swimsuit competition during the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant on Friday at the Hampton Inn and Suite in Columbia. “It’s been stressful but fun and different than anything I’ve ever done,” Boyd said.
In a genie-themed outfit, Drayona Rollins walks the stage holding a prop lamp for Miss Black & Gold’s swim-centric portion. “I wanted to do this pageant because I saw it last year, and I thought it was really beautiful,” Rollins said. “It’s a great way to showcase yourself and grow with your personality and your life.”
Cianna Hernandez shares her talent, spoken word poetry, with the audience. “I learned that I’m really good at doing spoken word, and I really enjoy performing it,” Hernandez said. “I just wanted to portray the image that I have grown into the woman that I want to be, and even if I used to compare myself to others and do other things like that, I’m still blossoming and becoming who I want to be.”
Miss Congeniality and Miss Zeta Alpha winner Sapree Waters plays a solo violin version of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” for the talent portion of the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant on Friday at the Hampton Inn and Suite in Columbia. “I worked really hard, and I wanted to perform well, and I wanted to make sure I didn’t go out there and perform and feel like I could have done better or anything,” Waters said. “And I can proudly and confidently say that I left it all on the stage tonight. So I’m really proud of myself for that.”
Audience members take photos and cheer for the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant winners on Friday at the Hampton Inn and Suite in Columbia. Throughout the evening the six competitors danced together, gave short speeches, showed off themed bathing suits, demonstrated their various talents and answered questions about current events.
Six MU students competed for a scholarship in a beauty pageant Friday evening at an annual fundraising event held by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.’s Zeta Alpha Chapter.
The theme was “A Night of Coveted Classics,” with all the women wearing black dresses and gloves during their introductions.
The MU students competing were Cianna Hernandez, Carleigh Boyd, Sapree Waters, Nia Lowery, Drayona Rollins and Tehya Warren-Fredrick.
More than 200 people filled the room, with some audience members standing in the back.
The pageant consisted of three rounds: the swimsuit round, the talent section, and evening wear, when contestants were asked about a variety of social issues from non-Black students going to historically Black colleges and universities to whether children should be watching drag shows. Each contestant received a different question from the judges.
Waters placed third and won Miss Congeniality, which was determined by the pageant participants themselves. Boyd won the event overall and Lowery took second.
“I feel so euphoric right now,” Waters said after the pageant. “I'm just really happy. This was a wonderful experience.”
Waters strutted to Destiny's Child song "Soldier" in an army green one-piece while wearing army gear. In her introduction, she talked about being an army kid. She also played “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder on the violin with an instrumental playing in the background.
“I signed up because it was like the once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Waters said. “After college, you can't do anything like this again.”
Lowery wore a black and white houndstooth-patterned swimsuit and did her own fashion show with clothes she designed herself for the talent round. She appeared in a denim outfit and then quickly changed into a black dress with a metallic silver and gray train.
“I saw it as an opportunity to gain confidence in myself and my abilities," Lowery said.
Boyd tapped into a disco theme for her swimsuit round, wearing a metallic silver one-piece and holding a disco ball. For her talent round, she interpreted the Beyoncé song “Brown Skin Girl” in American Sign Language while showcasing a slideshow of Black women, including some of her friends.
The hosts for the evening were MU Alum Omobude Eke, who was a Fall 2018 initiate of the Zeta Alpha Chapter, and Myuah Hamilton, who is part of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Delta Tau Chapter at MU.
The contestants had a pageant dad, a member of the fraternity, and a pageant mom, a former contestant, helping them along their journey. This year, the pageant dad was Parliamentarian of the Zeta Alpha Chapter Joseph Thornhill, and the 2022 Miss Black and Gold winner Jadyn Hancock.
Boyd said that Thornhill encouraged her to participate. Thornhill was a coach for her Stroll Like an Alpha team that competed in early December.
“He told me I would do great, and I was really reluctant and hesitant,” Boyd said. “Then, I literally flipped a coin to decide if I would do it or not.”
After Boyd was announced as the winner, current members and alumni formed a circle around her and sang.
The amount of the scholarship is not determined yet since all the fundraising the participants from before the pageant and the ticket sales have to be calculated.
“I would definitely encourage other people to take this opportunity because you can learn a lot,” Lowery said.