 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'A wonderful experience': MU students compete in Alpha Phi Alpha pageant

'A wonderful experience': MU students compete in Alpha Phi Alpha pageant

Six MU students competed for a scholarship in a beauty pageant Friday evening at an annual fundraising event held by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.’s Zeta Alpha Chapter.

The theme was “A Night of Coveted Classics,” with all the women wearing black dresses and gloves during their introductions.

Cianna Hernandez shares her talent, spoken word poetry, with the audience at the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant

Cianna Hernandez shares her talent, spoken word poetry, with the audience. “I learned that I’m really good at doing spoken word, and I really enjoy performing it,” Hernandez said. “I just wanted to portray the image that I have grown into the woman that I want to be, and even if I used to compare myself to others and do other things like that, I’m still blossoming and becoming who I want to be.”
Audience members take photos and cheer for the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant winners

Audience members take photos and cheer for the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant winners on Friday at the Hampton Inn and Suite in Columbia. Throughout the evening the six competitors danced together, gave short speeches, showed off themed bathing suits, demonstrated their various talents and answered questions about current events.
In a genie-themed outfit, Drayona Rollins walks the stage holding a prop lamp for Miss Black & Gold’s swim-centric portion of the evening

In a genie-themed outfit, Drayona Rollins walks the stage holding a prop lamp for Miss Black & Gold’s swim-centric portion. “I wanted to do this pageant because I saw it last year, and I thought it was really beautiful,” Rollins said. “It’s a great way to showcase yourself and grow with your personality and your life.”
Miss Congeniality and Miss Zeta Alpha winner Sapree Waters plays a solo violin version of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” for the talent portion of the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant

Miss Congeniality and Miss Zeta Alpha winner Sapree Waters plays a solo violin version of Stevie Wonder’s “Isn’t She Lovely” for the talent portion of the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant on Friday at the Hampton Inn and Suite in Columbia. “I worked really hard, and I wanted to perform well, and I wanted to make sure I didn’t go out there and perform and feel like I could have done better or anything,” Waters said. “And I can proudly and confidently say that I left it all on the stage tonight. So I’m really proud of myself for that.”
Ruth Chi, left, helps Carleigh Boyd, right, with her hair before Boyd’s disco-themed swimsuit competition during the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant

Ruth Chi, left, helps Carleigh Boyd, right, with her hair before Boyd’s disco-themed swimsuit competition during the Miss Black & Gold scholarship pageant on Friday at the Hampton Inn and Suite in Columbia. “It’s been stressful but fun and different than anything I’ve ever done,” Boyd said.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.

Recommended for you