Aanya Shetty clinches second win in Missourian Regional Spelling Bee

Aanya Shetty owned the sixth annual Missourian Spelling Bee for the second year in a row. She was F-U-L-G-E-N-T, which happened to be her winning word and means to shine brightly.
Aanya had an arm slung over the chair next to her when she wasn’t at the microphone and cruised through five rounds of words, which included B-E-L-L-A-T-R-I-X and I-N-E-F-F-A-B-L-E.
Each round, Aanya went through her standard routine of asking for the definition of the word while spelling it out on her hand, and then confidently saying each letter into the microphone.
When asked what her favorite word to spell was, Aanya said she couldn’t remember any of them except her winning word.
“I only spelled like five,” she said. “My winning word was fulgent, I know that.”
She did have a favorite word out of the ones spelled by her competitors. It was J-I-C-A-M-A, which is the name of a Mexican vine. It was the losing word for Liam Bunger, a seventh grader from Hallsville Middle School, in the final round.
Aanya said she likes the word jicama because the “j” sounds like an “h.” “It’s nice,” she said.
Aanya, a seventh grader, represented John Warner Middle School. She was one of 35 spellers from 35 mid-Missouri schools competing in the first in-person showcase since 2020. The youngest speller was in third grade, the oldest in eighth grade.
Aanya will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee this summer near Washington D.C. The semifinals are on May 31 and the finals are on June 1.
This is the fourth year a Shetty sister has won the regional bee. Before Aanya, her sister, Jiya Shetty won in 2020 and 2021.
She tied for 32nd place in the national bee last year and said she wants to tour the White House when she visits this May.
“Last year I was studying the whole time over there,” Aanya said. “This time, I want to enjoy it a little more.”
The regional bee was held in a crowded Rhynsburger Theatre on MU’s campus, and lasted for about 90 minutes. Megan Judy, former KOMU 8 anchor, was the pronouncer, with Missourian Managing Editor Jeanne Abbott and MU senior Sofi Zeman as judges.
At the beginning of the final round, nine spellers were left.
Sophia Griffin, an eighth grader from Jamestown, was the second to last speller out after misspelling the word “taurine.”
Sophia always waited patiently when her turn came. Being one of the taller spellers, the microphone had to be adjusted for her height every round.
Maeva Langness, a fifth grader from Russell Boulevard Elementary, was the last speller eliminated with the word “hummock.”
All eyes were on Aanya once Maeva walked offstage, and they stayed on her until she was done accepting her prizes.