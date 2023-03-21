 Skip to main content
Aanya Shetty clinches second win in Missourian Regional Spelling Bee

Aanya Shetty owned the sixth annual Missourian Spelling Bee for the second year in a row. She was F-U-L-G-E-N-T, which happened to be her winning word and means to shine brightly.

Aanya had an arm slung over the chair next to her when she wasn’t at the microphone and cruised through five rounds of words, which included B-E-L-L-A-T-R-I-X and I-N-E-F-F-A-B-L-E.

