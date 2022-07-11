As of July 11, the Missouri Department of Revenue has received approximately 2,000 refund claims for the 2.5 cents per gallon fuel tax increase that began in October 2021, according to Anne Marie Moy, department director of strategy and communications.
The current motor fuel tax rate went from 19.5 cents to 22 cents per gallon on July 1 and will continue to rise 2.5 cents each year until it reaches 29.5 cents a gallon on July 1, 2025.
Missouri drivers started filing refund claims on July 1 and the department will continue to accept claims until Sept. 30. The department currently has 17 seasonal employees and two permanent staff processing claims, Moy said in an email.
To request a tax refund for highway purposes, Missouri drivers need to complete Form 4923-H. The department has developed a system in which customers can file claims and receive their approved refunds electronically. The department encourages drivers to file this way to ensure more efficient processing of claims, according to the department’s website.
Customers don’t need to send their original receipts to file a claim, although they will need to save each receipt to file the worksheet included with the form. The department also allows taxpayers to retain account printouts from gas station reward programs instead of regular receipts from gas stations.
“The claimant is required to keep invoices for three years for department review of the claim,” according to the website.
To file the form, drivers will need their vehicle information such as identification number, year and model, which can be found on the vehicle registration or insurance documents. Drives will also need the information in the fuel receipt, including the date of purchase, seller name, address of the gas station, the exact amount of gallons purchased and the fuel tax increase paid.
To calculate the increase, drivers need to multiply the amount of gallons by 0.25.
Only one type of fuel per vehicle may be entered and the vehicle in the form cannot exceed 26,000 pounds.