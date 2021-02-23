The April 6 municipal election is just six weeks away, which means absentee voting began Tuesday.
The election will fill seats on city councils and boards of aldermen and trustees throughout the county, as well as seats on school boards.
In Columbia, voters will decide on two three-way races for seats on the City Council.
Bill Weitkemper, Jim Meyer and Andrea Waner are competing to replace Mike Trapp in the Second Ward. Trapp is not seeking a third term. In the Sixth Ward, Betsy Peters is running for a third term and faces challenges from Randy Minchew and Philip Merriman. City Council terms are three years.
Five people are seeking two available three-year seats on the Columbia School Board. They include incumbent Teresa Maledy and new candidates Lucas Neal, Aron Saylor, Katherine Sasser and Jeanne Snodgrass.
Voters in the Missouri House of Representatives’ 45th District will also fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Kip Kendrick. The candidates are Democrat David Tyson Smith and Libertarian Glenn Nielsen.
Other items on Boone County ballots include:
A five-year term on the Boone Hospital Center Board of Trustees. Incumbent Jan Beckett is unopposed.
- A $7.7 million bond issue for Southern Boone County R-1 School District.
- A $6 million bond issue for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
- A proposal for a 2.5-cent use tax in the city of Centralia, as well as a Centralia proposition that would extend the terms of its mayors from two years to three.
The last day to register to vote in the municipal election is March 10, and March 24 is the last day voters can ask that an absentee ballot be mailed to them.