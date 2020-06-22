Absentee voting for the Aug. 4 primary will officially begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Voters will have expanded options and additional ways to vote by mail this year, mostly due to a new bill signed by Gov. Mike Parson earlier this month, according to a news release from County Clerk Brianna Lennon.
Voters can request an absentee ballot if they are at-risk for contracting or transmitting COVID-19, or if they are confined because of illness or injury.
In those cases, voters do not need to have their ballots notarized, according to the release.
The new bill also created the option of a mail-in ballot that voters can request in person or by mail. These ballots must be notarized and can only be returned by mail, according to the release .
The mail-in ballot application is available as a PDF on the Boone County Clerk’s website and can be mailed to the Boone County Clerk’s Office.
The deadline to apply for a either the absentee or mailed ballots is 5 p.m. July 22. Voters may cast absentee ballots in person at the clerk’s office until 5 p.m. Aug. 3, according to the release.
All absentee or mail-in ballots must be received in the Boone County Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4.
The ballots now include tracking functionality so that voters can check when their ballot has been received by the clerk’s office.
The Aug. 4 primary ballot includes the statewide offices of governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
In addition, voters can choose among party candidates for the 4th Congressional District, state senator for District 19 and state representatives for districts 44, 45, 46, 47 and 50.
Also on the ballot for Boone County voters are candidates for circuit judge, sheriff, assessor, treasurer, public administrator and two county commissioners.