Absentee voting began Tuesday in Columbia for all Boone County voters registered to cast ballots in the Aug. 2 election.
Voting by absentee ballot takes place in Room 236 of the Boone County Government Center, Ninth and Ash streets, until 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Ballots can also be mailed until 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday before the election.
Those able to apply for mailed absentee ballots include voters unable to make it to their polling places on election day due to absence from Boone County; service as a poll worker; illness or physical disability; and participants in Missouri’s Safe at Home program.
Use the link on the county clerk’s website at showmeboone.com/clerk or print, sign and return a PDF application that you can find online.
After filling an application:
Mail it to the Boone County Clerk’s office at 801 E. Walnut St., Room 235, Columbia, MO 65201.
Email it to absentee@boonecountymo.org.
Fax it to 573-886-4300.
All absentee ballots must be returned to the Boone County Clerk’s office before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.
Ballot envelopes must be notarized unless the voter is incapacitated, ill or disabled.