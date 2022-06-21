Absentee voting is set to begin today in Columbia for all Boone County voters registered to cast ballots in the Aug. 2 election.
Voting by absentee ballot take place in Room 236 of the Boone County Government Center, Ninth and Ash streets, until 5 p.m. Aug. 1.
Ballots can also be mailed until 5 p.m. on the second Wednesday before the election.
Those able to apply for mailed absentee ballots include voters unable to make it to their polling places on Election Day due to absence from Boone County; service as a poll worker; illness or physical disability; and participants in Missouri's Safe at Home program.
After filling an application:
- Mail it to the Boone County Clerk's office at 801 E. Walnut St., Room 235, Columbia, MO 65201
- Email it to absentee@boonecountymo.org
- Fax it to 573-886-4300
All absentee ballots must be returned to the Boone County Clerk's office before the polls close at 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 2.
Ballot envelopes must be notarized unless the voter is incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability.