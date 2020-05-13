The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded its 2020 grants and emergency funds to 96 organizations Tuesday, including Columbia's Ragtag Film Society, according to a news release.
The grants, which total a combined $2.5 million, were given out as a part of the FilmWatch and FilmCraft programs and as emergency relief from COVID-19-related damages.
The Ragtag Film Society — a nonprofit organization featuring Ragtag Cinema and the True/False Film Fest — has received a portion of the FilmWatch funds in the past. These grants are awarded to film societies, North American film festivals and other film organizations that support and develop diversity and innovation in the world of cinema.
Because of its previous award, it was eligible to receive some of the academy's emergency COVID-19 relief grants this year, said Patricia Weisenfelder, development and communications manager for Ragtag.
"(We) are so grateful to have been selected," Weisenfelder said. "Right now, it is our plan to allocate a portion of these funds to the Neither/Nor program during the 2021 True/False Film Fest."
Although Ragtag cannot reveal the amount it received, the academy's grants range from $5,000 to $200,000, the release said.
The members of the society want to use everything they can to assist the underserved members of their community, Weisenfelder said.
They are specifically focusing on those who participate in the society's Community Partnerships & Education programs.
"With the future of cinema and community events unknown, (Ragtag) has stepped up its development efforts ... to continue its mission to captivate and engage communities," Weisenfelder said.