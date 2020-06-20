Access to southbound Providence Road and Route K from east Old Plank Road will be restricted Monday.
The closure is due to the ongoing sidewalk and pedestrian improvements project along Providence Road (Missouri 163), according to a news release from Missouri Department of Transportation Central District.
The work is weather permitting with possible delays. Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution around the work zones and use alternative routes to access Providence Road.
The work is part of the Americans with Disabilities Act Improvement Project. The improvement is to ensure that sidewalks and intersections along Providence Road from Vandiver Drive to Route K comply with ADA standards. This project is expected to be completed by this fall, according to the release.