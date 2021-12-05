Lynlee Renick faces trial Monday in a Boone County courtroom, accused of the first-degree murder of her husband, Benjamin Renick, a well-known dealer of rare and exotic snakes.
Ben Renick, who was 29, was found dead June 8, 2017, after being shot multiple times.
Prosecutors Kevin Zoellner and Kelly King will argue that Lynlee Renick, 33, plotted to kill her husband more than once. They will introduce the weapon they say was used to shoot him and ask witnesses to testify about conversations related to her husband’s death.
Although the Renicks lived in New Florence, a small town between High Hill and Danville east of Columbia, the case was moved from Montgomery County to Boone County. Missouri allows applications for a change of venue to be filed when a felony case is to be tried in a county that has 75,000 residents or fewer.
The case has drawn widespread national attention, with several TV networks expected to cover the trial. A jury from Clay County was to be selected Friday to be seated when the trial begins at 8:30 a.m. in Judge Kevin Crane’s courtroom. It is expected to last four days.
Looking for the killer
When police found Ben Renick’s body in June 2017, they thought they were looking for a deadly snake on the loose.
They had received a 911 call from Renick’s wife claiming her husband had been crushed by one of his snakes. Emergency Medical Services had tried but failed to revive him.
Police and a coroner went to his breeding facility, home to a collection of hundreds of caged ball pythons and other reptiles. They looked for a killer snake that was still at large, but their extensive search came up empty.
Only after the coroner spotted shell casings on the floor was it clear that a different scenario altogether had taken place. While tending to his reptile business, Ben Renick had not been attacked by a snake. He had been shot to death.
An exotic snake breeder
Ben Renick lived almost his entire life on a secluded rural property near New Florence, a town with a population of less than 800 people.
His father, Frank Renick, owned and operated Spectrum Pet Care, Inc., giving his family — his wife, Charlene, and their sons, Ben and Sam — a steady, comfortable life on the farm.
The family’s fortunes turned abruptly in May 2012 after Frank Renick was arrested on federal charges of mail fraud. He was accused of lying to investors and scamming them out of millions of dollars by funneling money to other investors or spending it on personal luxuries.
If convicted, Frank Renick would face steep fines and up to 60 years in prison. On June 17, 2012, he was found with a single bullet wound in his chest. Although police investigated the possibility of a homicide, the death was eventually ruled a suicide.
Ben Renick and his brother continued to live on the family property where he ran a reptile breeding operation. His specialty was large ball pythons and anacondas, which he sold as “designer pythons” for tens of thousands of dollars.
Eventually, he and Lynlee Renick married and had a child, raising her and a son from Lynlee Renick’s previous relationship.
In 2017, he was in the process of selling a portion of Renick Reptiles to an NHL hockey goalie, Robin Lehner, for $1.2 million. Lehner agreed to pay him installments of $200,000 throughout the year, making the first payment in February.
Later, the Renick estate filed a lawsuit against Lehner for failing to pay what they said he owed them. Lehner countersued and claimed after Ben Renick’s death that he had spent millions of dollars caring for the snakes.
The snakes “began breeding amongst one another in an unsupervised, uncontrolled manner,” according to court documents reported by the ABC-TV affiliate KMIZ.
Lehner and the Renick estate settled privately in 2019.
The Lynlee Renick case
For 2½ years, an investigation into Ben Renick’s death went nowhere. After discarding the snake theory, police thought an armed intruder was responsible. Then, a man named Brandon Blackwell told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators he had important information about the homicide.
Blackwell said that during the course of a romantic relationship with Lynlee Renick, she admitted that she had shot her husband. That led police to target her as the prime suspect in her husband’s death.
In January 2020, police arrested her and an ex-boyfriend named Michael Humphrey. Both were charged with first-degree murder.
Humphrey’s case has already been tried, and he was found guilty of murder in Ben Renick’s death. He is to be sentenced Jan. 3.
To secure a lighter sentence, Humphrey led prosecutors to the gun he claims Lynlee Renick used to kill her husband. That evidence is expected to be key to the prosecution’s case this week.
According to the probable cause statement that accompanied her arrest, Lynlee Renick allegedly tried to poison her husband before he was shot. She apparently fed him a protein shake laced with narcotics, which made him sick but didn’t kill him.
She then reportedly recruited the help of Humphrey and a co-worker, Ashley Shaw, to devise a new plan. According to the probable cause statement, Humphrey and Lynlee Renick drove to the reptile farm where he provided the gun and gloves while she carried out the shooting.
Police say the motive was money. Her spa business in Columbia was in financial trouble, according to the statement, and she was reportedly worried that her husband was about to leave her.
While the prosecution will likely try to convict Lynlee Renick using evidence from three key witnesses — Humphrey, Blackwell and Shaw — defense attorneys Tim Hesemann and Katherine Berger will try to uncover flaws in their stories.
Earlier this summer, the defense filed a motion to interview the prosecution about making a favorable deal with Blackwell in exchange for his testimony. Crane denied the motion for a separate deposition, ruling that Hesemann and Berger could bring up the issue during the trial next week.